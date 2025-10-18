Crime & Law

Improvised explosive device, guns and drugs seized during Carlow raid, two arrested

Searches carried out on two properties as part of Garda investigations into the sale and supply of drugs

Items seized during raids in Co Carlow on Thursday and Friday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Items seized during raids in Co Carlow on Thursday and Friday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Sat Oct 18 2025 - 11:48

A viable improvised explosive device, four firearms and drugs worth €45,000 were seized during raids in Co Carlow on Thursday and Friday.

Gardaí carried out searches on a number of properties as part of investigations into the sale and supply of drugs and related criminal activity.

Two men in their 40s were arrested and are being held for questioning under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

A gun and ammunition were discovered by gardaí from Carlow Drugs Unit at a home in Carlow town on Thursday.

READ MORE

Meet the Americans moving to Ireland for a better life

Ray D’Arcy says he was ‘blindsided’ by ‘brutal’ RTÉ treatment

Organised burglary gangs: ‘No more than five minutes in your house and then they’re gone’

Pat Leahy: If Catherine Connolly wins, it means one of two things

The improvised bomb was found in a follow-up search that day at a residence in Kernanstown, close to Carlow town.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad removed the device for a controlled explosion to be carried out. A Garda cordon had been established around the property during the incident.

Searches on Friday at the two properties, with the assistance of the Garda dog unit, led to the discovery of two 3D-printed firearms, a shotgun and ammunition.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €35,000 and cannabis with an estimated street value of €10,000 was also recovered.

The firearms will be subject to further ballistic testing and forensic analysis, and the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland. Investigations are ongoing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter