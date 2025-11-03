Revenue confident property tax portal issues addressed

There continues to be “intermittent issues” with the Local Property Tax (LPT) portal but the system was still able to successfully process tens of thousands of returns over the course of Monday, Revenue has said.

Property owners have until this coming Friday to value or revalue their properties with some homeowners likely to see a modest jump in the local property tax due as a result.

Homeowners are obliged to file updated figures based on the valuation of their properties on November 1st by November 7th. .

The new value will determine how much property tax people will have to pay over the next five years.

However, some people have reported difficulties accessing Revenue’s dedicated portal in recent days.

It is not the first time homeowners trying to file updated returns have expressed concerns about accessing the service in recent days and a fix was put in place last Wednesday which Revenue said addressed the key issues that had been identified.

A spokeswoman said that 52,940 LPT returns had been filed over the first 18 hours of Monday bringing the total number of returns filed to over 864,000.

“This demonstrates that there are no widespread issues with the LPT portal,” she said. “However, Revenue continually reviews the functionality of the LPT portal and is presently aware of intermittent issues with the portal. Revenue is continuing to work to resolve these issues.”

She said that Revenue would “continue to monitor the functionality of the systems in the final days leading up to the filing deadline”.

Anyone who is experiencing any difficulties using the portal or filing their returns can call Revenue’s LPT helpline on 01 738 3626.

It said it would be extending the opening hours of the helpline from 9am to 8pm between Wednesday and Friday to assist customers file returns.