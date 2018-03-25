Meath take a big stride towards Division Two safety

Meath 4-14 Down 1-14

Meath eased their relegation worries following a crucial win over fellow strugglers Down at Páirc Tailteann.

Meath now need to get something from their rescheduled game against neighbours Louth to avoid the drop - providing Down beat Tipperary.

The hosts got off to a whirlwind start with two goals inside the opening three minutes. Donal Lenihan converted a penalty following a foul on himself inside a minute and then Graham Reilly slapped a Cillian O’Sullivan pass to the net.

Down went 11 minutes before Donal O’Hare opened their account from a free and they reduced the deficit to three points at one stage before Meath finished the half leading 2-7 to 0-8.

The visitors never seriously threatened a second half revival as Meath remained at a safe distance throughout.

Anthony Doherty made a quick reply to Meath’s third goal to leave it 3-11 to 1-11 on 60 minutes.

The game was deep into added time when substitute Sean Tobin struck for the winner’s final goal.

Meath: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, B Power; J McEntee, D Keogan, S McEntee; B Menton (0-1), A Flanagan; E Wallace, B Brennan (0-1), G Reilly (1-2); C O’Sullivan (0-3), P McKeever (1-1), D Lenihan (1-5, 1-0 pen, 0-3f, 0-1 ‘45). Subs: P Kennelly (0-1) for Flanagan (h-t), J Wallace for Brennan (50), S Tobin (1-0) for E Wallace (59), B McMahon for McKeever (66), M Burke for S McEntee (70), T O’Reilly for Reilly (73).

Down: M Reid; C Flanagan, B McArdle, A Doherty (1-1); R Wells, N McParland, C Mooney (0-1); P Turley, N Donnelly; K McKernan (0-1), C Maginn, D O’Hagan (0-1); C Harrison (0-2), D O’Hare (0-5, 0-5f), R Johnston. Subs: A Morgan for McKernan (BC 35), S Dornan for Johnston (45), D O’Hanlon (0-2, 0-2f) for Flanagan, S Miller for Donnelly (both 52), R McAleenan (0-1) for O’Hagan (56), D McKibbin for O’Hare (62).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin)