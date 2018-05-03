Jim Gavin: Diarmuid Connolly is unavailable for selection

Dublin manager says door remains open for forward to return this summer
Diarmuid Connolly and Jim Gavin celebrate Dublin’s Leinster Final win at Croke Park in 2014. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Diarmuid Connolly and Jim Gavin celebrate Dublin’s Leinster Final win at Croke Park in 2014. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Dublin manager Jim Gavin says the door “will always be open” for Diarmuid Connolly to return to the Dublin football team this summer despite his continued absence from both club and county.

The five-time All-Ireland winner hasn’t featured for Dublin since appearing as a substitute in the league win over Mayo back in February, and while originally reported to be “resting”, Gavin said that Connolly is presently not available for either intercounty or club action.

“The situation is that Diarmuid just hasn’t been available – to play club football, in the championship, football and hurling with his club, and with the county as well. We respect that position, and hopefully everyone does as well. It is an amateur sport, but that said, the door will always be open for Diarmuid, and I know for sure with the club and also the county, and hopefully we’ll see him back playing Gaelic games soon.”

While Gavin said he has been in regular contact with Connolly, he also noted: “I just hope we’ve a duty of care within the Association, for anyone who volunteers their time. It is an amateur sport, be it managers we have here today, that you respect them, and from a player perspective as well, and I hope people understand that. But in terms of the current squad, we’ve always embraced what we’ve had, and the focus is relentless on the game ahead of us.

“In terms of the current squad, we’ve always embraced what we have. The focus is relentless on the game ahead of us. That’s where their focus is now, on the game against Wicklow or Offaly. That’s where their drive is towards. Whoever we have in the squad. We’ve been faced with similar situations in the past and they just keep driving on.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.