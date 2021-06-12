Wicklow send Cavan to Division 4 with stunning win

Wicklow 3-11 Cavan 0-18

Manager Davy Burke hailed a famous win as Wicklow dramatically turned the tables on Cavan in Navan, consigning the reigning Ulster champions to Division 4 football in 2022.

Cavan thrived as underdogs last winter when they pulled off a famous Ulster title triumph but this time the Breffni were overcome by the outsiders, Séanie Furlong’s 2-3 elevating Wicklow to success.

Patrick O’Connor’s 1-2 was also crucial for the Garden County who lost all of their group games but delivered when it truly counted.

It was Wicklow’s first season in Division 3 since 2013 and they fought to the bitter end to stay there with several players pulling up with cramp at Páirc Tailteann late on.

Cavan led by one with 39 minutes on the clock following a point from All-Star Thomas Galligan but the concession of 40th and 50th minute goals, both scored by Wickow veteran Furlong, put Burke’s side in a winning position.

“It’s an absolutely huge win for Wicklow,” said Burke, who guided the county to promotion in his first season. “We had to stay here, we had to. Going back down to Division 4, how do you get out of there again? We just had to stay here.”

O’Connor’s 29th minute goal helped Wicklow to lead 1-5 to 0-7 at half-time and Furlong’s second-half goals sealed it, his second coming from the penalty spot.

Wicklow: M Jackson (0-1, 1f); O Manning, J Snell, N Devereux; D Devereux, JP Hurley, N Donnelly; K Quinn (0-1), P O’Toole; A Maher (0-1), M Kenny (0-1), C Byrne (0-1); P O’Connor (1-2), S Furlong (2-3, 1p, 2f), E Darcy.

Subs: E Murtagh for Snell 17, A Murphy for O’Connor 52, Fitzgerald for Maher 57, C O’Brien (0-1) for Quinn 60, P Cunningham for Darcy & D Keane for Byrne 67.

Cavan: R Galligan (0-2, 1f, 1 45); C Reilly, P Faulkner, K Clarke; C Timoney, O Kiernan, L Fortune; T Galligan (0-3), C Brady (0-1); C McGovern, G McKiernan (0-3, 2f), M Reilly; C Madden (0-3, 1m), P Lynch (0-3, 1f), C Smith (0-1).

Subs: C O’Reilly for McGovern 28, P Meade for Smith 47, C Conroy (0-1) for Fortune 51, O Pierson (0-1) for O’Reilly 57, S McEvoy for Lynch 71.

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo).