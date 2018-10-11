Dublin to begin five in a row bid against Louth or Wexford

Tyrone face Derry in Ulster preliminary round, Galway and Mayo could meet in final
The 2019 Football Championship draw was made on RTE on Thursday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin will begin their Leinster and All-Ireland football championship defence against the winners of Louth and Wexford.

Jim Gavin’s team will enter the Leinster championship at the quarter-final stage, before a possible semi-final against the winner of Wicklow and Kildare’s quarter-final against Longford.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Tyrone, will face local rivals Derry in the Ulster preliminary round. The winner will take on Antrim in the quarter-final. On the other side of the draw will be Down, Armagh, Fermanagh and Donegal.

In Connacht, assuming Galway and Mayo overcome their respective trips to London and New York, the Tribesmen will face Sligo in one semi-final. And James Horan’s Mayo will face the winner of Roscommon and Leitrim in the other.

In Munster, Kerry and Cork are set up to meet in another provincial final. Peter Keane’s first championship match in charge of the Kingdom will be against the winner of Clare and Waterford. While if Tipperary can overcome Limerick they’ll renew rivalries with Cork in the other semi-final.

Connacht SFC

Quarter-finals
New York v Mayo
Leitrim v Roscommon
London v Galway

Semi-finals
New York/Mayo v Leitrim/Roscommon
London/Galway v Sligo

Leinster SFC

First Round
Louth v Wexford
Wicklow v Kildare
Meath v Offaly

Quarter final
Louth/Wexford v Dublin
Wicklow/Kildare v Longford
Meath/Offaly v Carlow
Westmeath v Laois

Semi final
Louth/Wexford/Dublin v Wicklow/Kildare/Longford
Meath/Offaly/Carlow v Westmeath/Laois

Munster SFC

Quarter final
Tipperary v Limerick
Clare v Waterford

Semi final
Kerry v Clare/Waterford
Tipperary/Limerick v Cork

Ulster SFC

Preliminary round
Tyrone v Derry

Quarter finals
Antrim v Tyrone/Derry
Cavan v Monaghan
Down v Armagh
Fermanagh v Donegal

Semi finals
Cavan/Monaghan v Down/Armagh
Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry

