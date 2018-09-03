Dublin team homecoming: Thousands expected at Smithfield Plaza

Thousands of Dublin GAA supporters are expected to converge on the city’s Smithfield Plaza this evening to celebrate their senior football team’s fourth in a row All Ireland victory.

Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring and Dublin City Council will host the special event for the Dublin senior football team, backroom staff, Dublin County Board and fans.

The Lord Mayor said the event will be “a chance for the people of Dublin to come out and give the Dubs and Sam the welcome they so thoroughly deserve”.

“Four in a row is a magnificent achievement and is a fitting reward for the Dublin players, backroom staff and manager who have shown such commitment, dedication and professionalism in their quest for this rare honour,” Cllr Ring said.

“Let’s all come together to show our beloved Dubs our appreciation and gratitude as the party continues. Baile Ãtha Cliath Abu.”

The family friendly alcohol-free event is due to start at 6.30pm in Smithfield Plaza with access to the plaza via North King Street, Friary Avenue and Thundercut Alley.

Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions and a map setting out access points and location of the stage can be accessed on http://bit.ly/FanZoneSmithfield

Dublin City Council has also urged people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event. The Smithfield Luas stop may be closed between 6pm and 8pm but the nearby Luas stops at the Four Courts and Museum will remain open during that period.