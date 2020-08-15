Dublin SFC match called off due to positive Covid-19 test

Sunday’s Dublin Senior Football Championship 1 match between Raheny and St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh has been postponed after it was confirmed that a Raheny player has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Dublin GAA Twitter account announced the news on Saturday afternoon while also confirming that Sunday’s clash between Castleknock and Kilmacud Crokes has now been moved to Parnell Park with deferred coverage on TG4.

It’s the first senior championship match in Dublin to be called off because of a positive test and means that any other players or staff in contact with the player must isolate and get tested.

On Friday, Fingallians GAA suspended underage GAA activity at the club following a positive Covid-19 case.

Both sides were looking to qualify from their group in Sunday’s match with St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh needing to win and hope Kilmacud Crokes beat Castleknock.

It has not been announced when they match will be rescheduled for but, in line with GAA protocols, Raheny must now cease activities for 14 days.