Dublin SFC match called off due to positive Covid-19 test

Raheny’s meeting with St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh won’t go ahead

Castleknock’s match against Kilmacud Crokes will now take place at Parnell Park on Sunday. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Castleknock’s match against Kilmacud Crokes will now take place at Parnell Park on Sunday. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Sunday’s Dublin Senior Football Championship 1 match between Raheny and St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh has been postponed after it was confirmed that a Raheny player has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Dublin GAA Twitter account announced the news on Saturday afternoon while also confirming that Sunday’s clash between Castleknock and Kilmacud Crokes has now been moved to Parnell Park with deferred coverage on TG4.

It’s the first senior championship match in Dublin to be called off because of a positive test and means that any other players or staff in contact with the player must isolate and get tested.

On Friday, Fingallians GAA suspended underage GAA activity at the club following a positive Covid-19 case.

Both sides were looking to qualify from their group in Sunday’s match with St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh needing to win and hope Kilmacud Crokes beat Castleknock.

It has not been announced when they match will be rescheduled for but, in line with GAA protocols, Raheny must now cease activities for 14 days.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.