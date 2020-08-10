Former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Paddy Doyle dies
Thurles man also captained the county’s footballers in 1961
Former Tipperary hurler and footballer Paddy Doyle has died.
Tipperary GAA has paid tribute to the late Paddy Doyle, an All-Ireland hurling medallist with the county in 1965. From Thurles and brother of that year’s captain, the late Jimmy, he was also twice a minor All-Ireland winner in 1957 and ‘59.
A dual player, he captained the Tipperary senior footballers in 1961.
After his playing career, Paddy Doyle became very active in coaching and management, including with the county minors and Borris-Ileigh, who he led to an All-Ireland club title in 1987.
Inducted into his own club, Thurles Sarsfields’ Hall of Fame last year, he was vice-president of the club at the time of his death.
Tipperary chair, John Devane said in tribute: “Paddy Doyle was one of the most knowledgeable GAA men I have ever met. As a player, coach and mentor at both club and county level and also as a long time administrator at Thurles Sarsfields, he served this great organisation well. He was an absolute gentleman and I always enjoyed a chat with him.”