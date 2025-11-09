Scotstown find their flow to beat Naomh Conaill in sunny Clones

Ulster Club SFC quarter-final: Scotstown (Monaghan) 2-16 Naomh Conaill (Donegal) 0-16

Scotstown booked their place in another Ulster Club SFC semi-final with a six-point win over Naomh Conaill in sunny Clones.

Scotstown put a slow start behind them to find their flow during the second quarter, which saw them outscore the visitors by 1-9 to 0-4 to take charge of a game where, remarkably, every score from both teams came from open play.

All-Star nominee Rory Beggan, who had been Scotstown’s top scorer during the Monaghan championship with 0-34, wasn’t among their eight marksmen this time around, but they had more than enough to get over the line, helped by two first-half goals from Darragh Murray and some fine efforts by the likes of Max Maguire, Kieran Hughes and Jack McCarron.

2023 All-Star Conor McCarthy, who had played a major role in swinging the county final against Inniskeen in Scotstown’s favour, stayed on the bench throughout this one, while Ciarán Thompson remained out injured for Naomh Conaill, whose clubman Finnbarr Roarty was named as Young Footballer of the Year on Friday. Shea Malone and Eoghan McGettigan kicked 0-11 between them for the Glenties men, but they were unable to find the goal they needed to put pressure on a Scotstown side who finished with 14 men.

Kieran Gallagher of Naomh Conaill and Micheal McCarville of Scotstown. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Naomh Conaill enjoyed plenty of possession early on, but they failed to convert it into enough scores, as they only had a Max Campbell point to show for it by the time Darragh Murray opened Scotstown’s account with a deflected goal in the 11th minute. Eoghan McGettigan replied to double Naomh Conaill’s total, but with Kieran Hughes growing into the game, he stepped forward to kick a two-pointer of his own, as well as playing a part in points from Tommy Mallen and Jack McCarron, plus a second goal for Murray (this one a clinical finish at the end of a slick move).

Shane Carey and Francis Maguire added their names to the scoresheet as Scotstown stretched their lead into double figures and even though John O’Malley landed a first two-pointer for the Glenties side, it was quickly cancelled out by Max Maguire. McCarron added two in a row as Scotstown turned on the style on their way to a 2-10 to 0-6 half-time lead.

The Donegal champions kicked the last two points of the first half and a third in a row after the restart, with McGettigan grabbing a brace, but Max Maguire hit 0-5 during the third quarter (including a fine two-point effort) to keep Scotstown in control. The 2023 Ulster finalists’ only score of the final 19 minutes was from sub Nicky Sherlock, while they lost Ryan O’Toole to a straight red card, but there was no way back for Naomh Conaill, despite Shea Malone landing a hat-trick of orange flags and McGettigan taking his tally to 0-5.

Scotstown have been knocking on the door in the Ulster Club SFC for several years now and they will have a aiming to qualify for a second provincial final of the last three – and a fourth since 2015 – when they take on Derry champions Newbridge later this month.

Scotstown: Rory Beggan; Damien McArdle (capt), Kieran Hughes (0-1-0), Ryan O’Toole; Donnchadh Connolly, Darren Hughes, Shane Carey (0-0-1); Mícheál McCarville, Gavin McPhillips; Tommy Mallen (0-0-1), Darragh Murray (2-0-0), Max Maguire (0-2-3); Francis Maguire (0-0-1), Jack McCarron (0-0-3), Matthew Maguire.

Subs: Nicky Sherlock (0-0-1) for F Maguire (46); James Hamill for Max Maguire, Seán Treanor for Mallen (both 51); Jason Carey for Matthew Maguire (59).

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan; Finnbarr Roarty, Leo McLoone, Odhrán Doherty; Ethan O’Donnell, Kieran Gallagher; John O’Malley (Capt., 0-1-0), Shea Malone (0-3-0), Max Campbell (0-0-1); Brendan McDyer (0-0-1), Charles McGuinness, Eoghan McGettigan (0-0-5).

Subs: Anthony Thompson for AJ Gallagher (H-T); Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí for McDyer, Keelan McGill (0-0-1) for McLoone (both 40); Dermot Molloy for O’Malley (51).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).