GAA club championship previews: Na Fianna put All-Ireland on the line in Wexford

Saturday

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Ballina Stephenites v North London Shamrocks, Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan, 6.30pm – Ballina will be expected to account for the rising challenge of Shamrocks, 20 years in existence, and their first London titles won in the past two years. Verdict: Ballina

Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Kingscourt Stars v Erne Gaels, Breffni Park, 5.30pm – Kingscourt with Jordan Morris aboard look in better shape than the back-to-back Fermanagh champions, who had to go to a replay. Verdict: Kingscourt Stars

Loughmacrory v Kilcoo, Healy Park, 7.15pm – The adrenaline rush of a first county title may not be enough to come to terms with the gnarly attentions of the serial Down champions and 2022 All-Ireland winners. Verdict: Kilcoo

Sunday

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Shamrock Gaels v Moycullen, Kilcoyne Park, 1.30pm – The Gaels’ first county in more than 30 years sends them out to defend Sligo’s Connacht championship, won by Coolera Strandhill last year. They’re unlikely to resist the former champions, led by the peerless Seán Kelly, after a stirring Galway win. Verdict: Moycullen

Leinster SHC quarter-finals

Mount Leinster Rangers v Naas, Cullen Park, 1.30pm – Naas have picked up enough experience and know-how in recent Leinster campaigns to surmount the challenge of the former champions, who haven’t played since August. Verdict: Naas

Clough-Ballacolla v Castletown Geoghegan, O’Moore Park, 1.30pm – The Laois champions are experienced, but Castletown Geoghegan beat the Kilkenny champions last year and should be able to build on that. Verdict: Castletown Geoghegan

TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks has been a linchpin for the side and may prove so again this weekend. Photograph: Inpho

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Kilcormac-Killoughey, Nowlan Park, 1.45pm – Ballyhale finished strongly in the Kilkenny final and are packing some new talent. Still, it was TJ Reid who principally made it happen for them. Kilcormac have been building, and with former prodigies Adam Screeney and Charlie Mitchell hitting their stride, represent dangerous opponents. Verdict: Ballyhale

St Martin’s v Na Fianna, Wexford Park, 3pm – This fixture proved awkward for Na Fianna en route to last season’s All-Ireland. The Dubliners were fortunate in the county final against Lucan, but hardly as fortunate as last year. They have picked up the rhythm of the provincial championship and, although under new management, should survive what could well be a tricky challenge. Verdict: Na Fianna

Munster SFC quarter-final: Éire Óg v Rathgormack, Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 1.30pm – Double winning Éire Óg are expected to win this. Verdict: Éire Óg

Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Scotstown v Naomh Conaill, St Tiernach’s Park, 1.30pm – Scotstown have become the Flying Dutchman of the Ulster championship, doomed to forever sail around it without making port. They are practised enough, however, to exploit home advantage here. Verdict: Scotstown

Madden v Newbridge, Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm – First-time Armagh winners Madden will have been encouraged by Dunloy’s resistance against Newbridge but in their second successive Ulster championship, the Derry men should rise to the challenge. Verdict: Newbridge

Limerick SFC Final: Newcastle West v Mungret St Paul’s, Gaelic Grounds, 3.30pm – Going for a fifth title in seven years, Newcastle West get the nod against Mungret, in a first final for 24 years. Verdict: Newcastle West