Darragh Ó Sé: Holding back against Dublin is a luxury Tyrone cannot afford

Trying to keep something up your sleeve for a later date is just wasting a game

Darragh Ó Sé

Dublin’s Philly McMahon and Cian O’Sullivan tackle Cathal McShane of Tyrone during the 2018 All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

When you’re around long enough, you get to hear everything eventually. I thought I was long past being surprised by anything in football. But then I heard Peter Canavan saying he reckoned Tyrone should be trying to keep a bit up their sleeve when they play Dublin on Sunday. And do you know what’s worse? I think he might even believe it!

I had to laugh for a second when I heard it. Can you imagine the reaction if I said that about Kerry if they were in Tyrone’s position? It would be all ‘cute-hoor’ this and ‘yerra’ that. Would anybody take it seriously? Not for a second.

