Cormac Costello available to face Cavan after successful appeal of red card

Dublin forward Cormac Costello has been cleared of the red-card offence for which he was ordered off in last weekend’s Leinster football final against Meath.

Costello was dismissed after challenging for a ball that went over the sideline. Although the incident wasn’t serious, he was called over by Tipperary referee Derek O’Mahoney who flashed a red card, apparently for something Costello was alleged to have said to the linesman.

It was an unusual sanction, as speaking out of turn to an official – ‘to remonstrate in an aggressive manner’– is a black card or sinbin offence under Rule 5.13.

A sending-off under Rule 5.34, ‘to use threatening language to a referee, umpire, linesman or side-line official’ is comparatively rare.

Costello applied for a hearing and his successful case to the Central Hearings Committee was first reported by the Irish Independent and separately confirmed by The Irish Times. According to a GAA source, there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the infraction.

It means that the player is now available for selection for next weekend’s All-Ireland semi-final against Cavan.