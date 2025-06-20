Irish embassy in Tehran closed due to ‘deteriorating situation’

Ireland is to close an embassy in Tehran, the Government has decided. Photograph: Rouzbeh Fouladi/NurPhoto/ Getty Images

The Irish embassy in Tehran, Iran has been temporarily closed with staff being relocated to Ireland amid a “deteriorating situation”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris said he had become “increasingly concerned” about environment in which the embassy was functioning and the ability of diplomatic staff to work safely.

“It is in light of the deteriorating situation, following consultation with my officials and in very close consultation and co-ordination with EU partners, I have now decided to temporarily relocate our personnel from Tehran,” he said.

Mr Harris said the relocation of staff was “not a decision that I have taken lightly.”

“Arrangements have been made for the embassy to continue its operations from our Dublin headquarters. Staff at my department’s headquarters have now assumed the embassy’s consular functions, and they remain in contact with the small number of Irish citizens remaining in Iran,” he said.

The arrangements will continue until it is possible and safe for personnel to return to Iran, he said, and thanked ambassador to Iran, Laoise Moore and her staff for operating under “very, very challenging circumstances.”

Mr Harris reiterated advice that Irish citizens should not to travel to Iran or Israel.

“Citizens who live there and who wish to leave might consider departing through one of the land borders that is open as long as it is safe to do so,” he said.

Mr Harris said he will continue to monitor the situation in the region and will be engaging with EU counterparts.

“My hope is that a diplomatic solution can be found to resolve this very dangerous conflict without further escalation or further loss of life in Iran or Israel,” he added.