Minimum pay for childcare workers to rise to €15 an hour

Some 35,000 people work in the childcare sector in Ireland. The new pay agreement will be underpinned by an extra €45 million provided to the sector by the Government. Photograph: iStock

Childcare workers will earn a minimum of €15 an hour under proposals jointly agreed by employers and unions.

The Joint Labour Committee, which is made up of childcare providers and unions representing childcare staff, have agreed the minimum hourly raise rate from €13.65 to €15 an hour, an increase of 10 per cent.

Some 35,000 people work in the childcare sector in Ireland. The new pay agreement will be underpinned by an extra €45 million provided to the sector by the Government.

The proposals will now go to those childcare staff that are unionised, but Siptu has recommended approval.

READ MORE

Siptu’s head of strategic organising Darragh O’Connor said it was a “really big step in the journey for recognition, respect and decent pay for early years professionals”.

[ ‘The Government has gone very quiet’: childcare providers protest for support after election promisesOpens in new window ]

However, he added that staffing remains a “huge issue” with the sector and can only be relieved by continued Government investment.

Childcare Service Ireland, the Ibec group that represents childcare providers, said it will help ringfence funding for wages to reach early years educators.

“There are several pressing issues facing providers, and we look forward to working with the Minister to address these challenges. Our goal is to ensure the continued sustainability of a high-quality early childhood education and care sector,” a spokesperson said.

“Any further increases in wages must be fully supported by Government funding, as the ongoing fee freeze and the incoming fee caps significantly limit providers’ ability to absorb additional costs.”

Minister for Children Norma Foley said the 10 per cent increase in minimum pay represents a “significant step” towards fair pay for educators in the sector.

[ Childcare crisis driving employees out of workforceOpens in new window ]

She said her department pledge to put another €45 million into the sector helped get the deal over the line.

“If these proposals are implemented through updated Employment Regulation Orders, they will bring much-needed improvements in pay for these dedicated professionals, enhancing the quality of care and education provided to children across Ireland,” she said.

“I am hopeful that these proposals will soon come into effect, marking a positive change for our dedicated and skilled staff in the early learning and childcare sector and the services that employ them.”