Joe Canning: Everything is coming together for Tipperary at the right time

There were four teams in Portlaoise last Saturday for a hurling and football double-header and the biggest crowd was from Tipp.

At other times of the year, momentum is something that you can build towards. At this time of the season, nobody wants to be looking for it. The reality with the hurling quarter finals, though, is that at least two teams arrive damaged every year, and a third team are probably licking their wounds too.

This year, Tipperary are the team coming with their tails up. Even though they finished third in Munster, there’s hardly a mark on them. They haven’t lost a game since they were beaten by Cork at the end of April, and that game was a free hit once Darragh McCarthy was sent off in the first minute. That’s the only game they’ve lost since the league final.

In the last couple of months, everything has come together. They were very good against Limerick, good enough against Waterford, excellent against Clare and professional against Laois. Their under-20s won a brilliant All-Ireland against Kilkenny and the crowds have come back.

The whole mood has changed. Liam Cahill started the season pleading with the Tipp supporters to get behind the team. The memory of them being outnumbered five-to-one by Cork supporters for a game in Thurles last summer would still have been fresh in his mind.

The embarrassment of that day is long gone. There were four teams in Portlaoise last Saturday for a hurling and football double-header and the biggest crowd was from Tipp, even though everyone knew they were going to win handy.

For the first time since early in 2023, Tipperary have momentum. There’s an energy about them. Half a dozen of the under-20s are on the senior panel and three of them have made a breakthrough this year: McCarthy, Sam O’Farrell and Oisín O’Donoghue. Tipp needed that injection of freshness.

They have more consistency in key positions, and they needed that stability too. Ronan Maher is no longer going around putting out fires: he’s their number six and that’s it. Eoghan Connolly is the established full back now, even though there is a doubt about his fitness for this weekend.

Jake Morris and Andrew Ormonde have been effective at centre forward at different times and both of them have been terrific. John McGrath has come back in from the margins and has had a brilliant championship at full-forward, and his brother Noel has influenced games off the bench.

The only big change they’ve made during the championship has been with the goalie. Otherwise, the spine of the team has been settled. Tipp haven’t had that for a long time.

Tipp is the kind of place where confidence tends to take off. When the provincial championships were finished, I saw Tipp supporters online mapping out their path to Croke Park: Laois, Galway, then Cork. In their minds, Laois and Galway were just stepping stones. When the Tipp crowd came back, that kind of thinking was going to come with them.

Micheál Donoghue made it clear that Galway didn’t play in the Leinster final the way they had planned. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Galway are not in that place at the moment. I didn’t think they’d beat Kilkenny in the Leinster final, but I thought they’d bring a performance. I don’t think anybody thought it would be like the game in Nowlan Park a few weeks earlier. For an hour it was just as bad.

Galway have been here before, coming into a quarter final on the back of a disappointing Leinster final. The pattern, though, is that Galway have usually come up with something.

The last time Galway lost at this stage of the championship was in 2013, when Clare beat us. Since then, Galway’s record is five from five. I can’t remember any year when we were bouncing into the quarter finals feeling great about ourselves.

In 2016 we had been poor against Kilkenny in the Leinster final and were hammered in the media afterwards, but we still came out and beat Clare. Galway blew a Leinster final against Kilkenny two years ago but played very well against Tipp in the quarter-final two weeks later.

When you look back at the teams from that match, Tipp have made more changes than Galway in the last two years. I’ve heard people say that Galway are still depending on players from the 2017 team for leadership, and it’s hard to argue with that: the two Mannions, the two Burkes, Conor Whelan.

But how many leaders do you need on a team? It’s a funny thing. Before we won the All-Ireland in 2017, people were always saying that we lacked leaders. Players from the team of the late 1980s – the last Galway team to win an All-Ireland before us – were always giving interviews, pointing out what we were lacking. It used to drive me mad.

New leaders will emerge in this group too but it’s hard for younger players to step into that role when results haven’t been great. Since the 2017 All-Ireland final, Galway have won just one championship game in Croke Park – against Wexford in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

For the last few years Galway have been coming up short in big matches. In that environment, it’s not easy for young players to flourish.

I’m certain that Galway will come up with something this weekend. After the Leinster final Micheál Donoghue made it clear that Galway didn’t play the way they had planned. They’ve had a fortnight to sort that out.

They obviously need more from their forwards: not just a higher work rate, but more scores. The whole package. Cathal Mannion’s form has been outstanding but whatever he scores won’t be enough unless others chip in.

When Galway and Tipp met in the quarter final two years ago Conor Whelan scored 1-4 from play. That year he was playing in his customary position close to goal; this year he has been playing in the half-forward line. They need him there as a target for puck-outs, but it also means Galway’s threat close to goal has been reduced. That’s a hard balancing act.

I’m convinced that we’ll see a positive response from Galway on Saturday. I hope the Galway crowd turn up, but I wouldn’t be sure about that. The Tipp crowd definitely will. They’re on a roll. It might not stop this weekend.