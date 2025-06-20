Live Lions v Argentina updates: Andy Farrell’s side kick off summer Tour in Dublin

British & Irish Lions v Argentina, Aviva Stadium, 8pm (Live, TG4 & Sky Sports)

One Irish international involved of particular interest is Connacht’s Mack Hansen. Starting on the bench in the 23 shirt, this will be the first time we see him in action since April 12th. Injury ended his domestic season then.

A view of Lions’ Mack Hanson’s jersey ahead of the game. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

While Farrell has certainly been limited in his selection by domestic commitments, he’s still made an early statement with tonight’s centre pairing. Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu were seen as initial combatants for the Test 12 jersey, but they combine in midfield this evening.

It’s an intriguing pairing, arguably the most interesting selection of this first game. Our own John O’Sullivan analyses the strengths and weaknesses of the move, including the risk of playing Tuipulotu out of position.

Farrell happy to back his own instincts and judgment as Ireland supporters have come to learn and take a punt on what to others might consider an unlikely midfield combination. And one that if it flourishes in the Aviva Stadium might earn the right to further miles in Australia, depending on circumstances. — John O'Sullivan

Sione Tuipulotu and Bundee Aki combine in midfield for the Lions tonight. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Speaking of that game 20 years ago, Gordon D’Arcy of this parish was involved that day, wearing 12 for the Lions. He’s got some good insight into what it was like for a scratch outfit coming together at the last minute. D’Arcy also explains some of the warning signs from that game which foreshadowed the disaster that was that tour to New Zealand.

Argentina of course are led by a familiar face in former Leinster outhalf and assistant coach Felipe Contepomi.

Los Pumas are depleted by the Top 14 semi finals. Toulouse’s Santiago Chocobares and Juan Cruz Mallia are not available in Dublin, for instance. Secondrow Guido Petti is with Bordeaux and backrow Facundo Isa is at Toulouse in their respective clash tomorrow.

But the last time Argentina met the Lions in 2005, that was nothing more than a scratch team. They still gave the men in red a scare in Cardiff 20 years ago.

¡Los 23! ¡Vamos! 🇦🇷



📆 Viernes 20 de junio

🆚 British & Irish Lions

⏰ 16:00h (ARG) / 20:00h (IRL)

🏟️ Aviva Stadium (Dublín, Irlanda)

📺 ESPN#SomosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/yBeJcyRbhV — Los Pumas (@lospumas) June 18, 2025

Let’s start with the teams. In many ways, Farrell’s team picks itself given the volume of players involved in last weekend’s domestic action. Ahead of a long flight down under, Rónan Kelleher - starting on the bench tonight - is the only domestic finalist involved tonight.

The majority of the Leinster contingent have the weekend off given their run to the URC title, while Bath’s Finn Russell is also given a breather after his side won the Premiership.

Scottish fullback Blair Kinghorn is still on duty with Toulouse who face Bayonne tonight in the Top 14 semi-final.

In terms of Irish involved, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Finlay Bealham all start. Tadhg Furlong (injured for Leinster’s URC run), Kelleher and Mack Hansen are all on the bench.

Here's a reminder of your Lions team to face @lospumas in Dublin tonight 🦁🇦🇷

Good evening all and welcome to live coverage of the opening match of the 2025 Lions tour.

Nathan here to guide you through all the action as Andy Farrell’s side takes on Argentina in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.