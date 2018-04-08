St Ronan’s Lurgan win maiden Hogan Cup title

St Ronan’s Lurgan 1-10 Rice College Westport 1-9

St Ronan’s Lurgan were victorious in Saturday’s Hogan Cup final after a one point win over Rice College Westport.

Having both won their respective provincial titles for the first time this year, it was the Ulster school who went on to win their maiden All-Ireland Senior Schools title after a dramatic contest.

Oisín Smyth’s 52nd minute point sealed the tie for the Armagh school who were only formed three years ago. They beat fancied Kerry school Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in their semi-final, stopping Kerry schools from winning the title five years running.

Keith Joyce scored Rice College’s goal in a first half they went in leading by two points after. Yet in the second half St Ronan’s finally converted one of their own goal chances when Tiernan Kelly raised a green flag on the follow up from Smyth’s blocked effort.

Their Mayo opponents regained the lead however, before Adam Loughran equalised and Smyth grabbed the winner moments later. Not before a final tinge of drama when Rice College’s captain Pat Lambert missed a last-minute free to force extra-time.

St Ronan’s Lurgan : L Mulholland; E McCluskey, A Mulholland, J Haddock; A McCreanor, J Lamont, J Haughey; J Lenehan, T Kelly (1-0); O Smyth (0-4), A Loughran (0-2), R Meehan (0-1); R McConville, L Monteiro, E McConville (0-3, 2’45, 1f).

Subs: M McAfee for R McConville, J Megoran for McCreanor.

Rice College Westport: C Kennedy; L Dawson, R Brickenden, R Walsh; J Carney, E McLaughlin, M Brady; F McManamon, P Chambers; K Joyce (1-1), M Moran (0-2), L Tunney; S Loftus (0-4f), P Lambert (0-2, 1f), C Heaney. Subs: C Calvey for Loftus, J McGlynn for Brady.