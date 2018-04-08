St Ronan’s Lurgan win maiden Hogan Cup title

Oisín Smyth’s late point wins it for Armagh school, only in their third year of existence
St Ronan’s Lurgan celebrate with the Hogan Cup after the game. Photograph: Inpho

St Ronan’s Lurgan celebrate with the Hogan Cup after the game. Photograph: Inpho

 

St Ronan’s Lurgan 1-10 Rice College Westport 1-9

St Ronan’s Lurgan were victorious in Saturday’s Hogan Cup final after a one point win over Rice College Westport.

Having both won their respective provincial titles for the first time this year, it was the Ulster school who went on to win their maiden All-Ireland Senior Schools title after a dramatic contest.

Oisín Smyth’s 52nd minute point sealed the tie for the Armagh school who were only formed three years ago. They beat fancied Kerry school Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in their semi-final, stopping Kerry schools from winning the title five years running.

Keith Joyce scored Rice College’s goal in a first half they went in leading by two points after. Yet in the second half St Ronan’s finally converted one of their own goal chances when Tiernan Kelly raised a green flag on the follow up from Smyth’s blocked effort.

Their Mayo opponents regained the lead however, before Adam Loughran equalised and Smyth grabbed the winner moments later. Not before a final tinge of drama when Rice College’s captain Pat Lambert missed a last-minute free to force extra-time.

St Ronan’s Lurgan : L Mulholland; E McCluskey, A Mulholland, J Haddock; A McCreanor, J Lamont, J Haughey; J Lenehan, T Kelly (1-0); O Smyth (0-4), A Loughran (0-2), R Meehan (0-1); R McConville, L Monteiro, E McConville (0-3, 2’45, 1f).

Subs: M McAfee for R McConville, J Megoran for McCreanor.

Rice College Westport: C Kennedy; L Dawson, R Brickenden, R Walsh; J Carney, E McLaughlin, M Brady; F McManamon, P Chambers; K Joyce (1-1), M Moran (0-2), L Tunney; S Loftus (0-4f), P Lambert (0-2, 1f), C Heaney. Subs: C Calvey for Loftus, J McGlynn for Brady.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.