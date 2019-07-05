Cillian O’Connor set to start for Mayo against Galway

Cillian O’Connor is set to make his first start of the year as Mayo take on Galway in Saturday evening’s huge qualifier clash in Limerick.

27-year-old O’Connor made his maiden appearance of the season during last weekend’s 2-13 to 1-15 win over Armagh - scoring 0-2 after coming off the bench on a tense evening in Castlebar.

But O’Connor - who underwent knee surgery at the end of last year - has been promoted to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Championship fixture at the Gaelic Grounds.

James Horan has made four changes from the side which beat Armagh, with the injured Lee Keegan, Conor Loftus, Andy Moran and Mikey Murray all to miss out.

O’Connor, Michael Plunkett, Stephen Coen and Kevin McLoughlin are set to line out against Mayo’s great Connacht rivals.