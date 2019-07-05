Limerick to play opening All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Defending champions will line out for a Saturday evening throw-in at Croke Park

Limerick’s Diarmaid Byrnes celebrates with fans after they won the Munster SHC semi-final against Tipperary. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

All-Ireland champions Limerick will play their semi-final on Saturday July 27th at Croke Park after the GAA confirmed the dates.

John Kiely’s side will have a 6pm throw-in but there are still two matches to be played to decide their opponents.

Leinster champions Wexford will play their semi-final on Sunday July 28th at 3.30pm after they saw off Kilkenny in last week’s final.

But the two provincial champions will have to wait until next weekend to know who they will face. This weekend Dublin take on Laois while Westmeath meet Cork in the two preliminary finals while Kilkenny await the winners of the second game and Tipperary are set to face either the Dubs or Laois.

Both of those quarter-finals will take place next Saturday July 14th in a double header at Croke Park.

All-Ireland hurling championship semi-finals 2019

Saturday July 27th: Limerick v Quarter-Final Winner, 6pm

Sunday July 28th: Wexford v Quarter-Final Winner, 3.30pm.

