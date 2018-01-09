GAA extend deadline for Director General vacancy

The GAA has extended by a week the deadline for applications to succeed Páraic Duffy as Director General.

According to the association website the decision was taken in response to queries about the requirement for a business-related primary degree, which was included in the original job specification.

There had been raised eyebrows at this stipulation, which would have ruled out any of the holders of the office for the past 100 years.

According to the notice on gaa.ie; “12 attributes were listed as candidate qualities we are seeking. We note that one of these 12 attributes - a third-level business related qualification (min Level 8 NFQ) - has given rise to queries.

“In response, we wish to clarify that while business experience is an important consideration and aspect of the role, applicants without a third-level business related qualification will be fully considered.

“We have updated the job specification to reflect this clarification. Furthermore, we have extended the deadline for applications to 5pm Friday, 19th January 2018.”