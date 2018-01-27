O’Malley gets Michael Glavey’s over the line

Goalkeeper plays a crucial role as Glavey’s reach final
 

Michael Glavey’s 0-13 Kilanerin Ballyfad 0-11

Michael Glavey’s edged out Kilanerin Ballyfad in an entertaining All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-final at St Loman’s Lakepoint Park in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon.

The enduring class of 38-year-old former All Star Matty Forde was evident right from the start and he kicked four of the Wexford team’s points in the first half, at the end of which the sides were tied at 0-6 apiece.

Centre half back Conor Hussey nudged the Roscommon men ahead early in the second half and they were never headed thereafter. Goalkeeper Darren O’Malley converted a brace of crucial placed balls and he also kept out Forde’s injury-time goal attempt.

Michael Glavey’s: D O’Malley (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45’); N Morris, S O’Malley, L Cregg; G Patterson, C Hussey (0-2), D Frayne; C Fitzmaurice, J Finan; Tom Murphy, S Comer (0-2, 2f), D Ruane (0-2); S Burke, A Glennon (0-2, 1 lineball), C Heneghan (0-2). Subs: Tiernan Murphy (0-1) for Burke (47 mins), J Brennan for Ruane (54 mins).

Kilanerin Ballyfad: T Hughes; A Jones, B Hobbs, R Hughes; M Boland, C Kavanagh, G O’Toole; N Breen, N Hughes (0-1); D O’Toole (0-1), M Gethings, P Hughes; C Devitt, M Forde (0-7, 4f), E O’Toole (0-2, 1f). Subs: R Owley for Kavanagh (h-t), T Boland for P Hughes (39 mins), B Hughes for M Boland (39 mins), J Hughes for Gethings (56 mins), G O’Sullivan for T Boland (60 mins).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.