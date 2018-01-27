O’Malley gets Michael Glavey’s over the line

Michael Glavey’s 0-13 Kilanerin Ballyfad 0-11

Michael Glavey’s edged out Kilanerin Ballyfad in an entertaining All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-final at St Loman’s Lakepoint Park in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon.

The enduring class of 38-year-old former All Star Matty Forde was evident right from the start and he kicked four of the Wexford team’s points in the first half, at the end of which the sides were tied at 0-6 apiece.

Centre half back Conor Hussey nudged the Roscommon men ahead early in the second half and they were never headed thereafter. Goalkeeper Darren O’Malley converted a brace of crucial placed balls and he also kept out Forde’s injury-time goal attempt.

Michael Glavey’s: D O’Malley (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45’); N Morris, S O’Malley, L Cregg; G Patterson, C Hussey (0-2), D Frayne; C Fitzmaurice, J Finan; Tom Murphy, S Comer (0-2, 2f), D Ruane (0-2); S Burke, A Glennon (0-2, 1 lineball), C Heneghan (0-2). Subs: Tiernan Murphy (0-1) for Burke (47 mins), J Brennan for Ruane (54 mins).

Kilanerin Ballyfad: T Hughes; A Jones, B Hobbs, R Hughes; M Boland, C Kavanagh, G O’Toole; N Breen, N Hughes (0-1); D O’Toole (0-1), M Gethings, P Hughes; C Devitt, M Forde (0-7, 4f), E O’Toole (0-2, 1f). Subs: R Owley for Kavanagh (h-t), T Boland for P Hughes (39 mins), B Hughes for M Boland (39 mins), J Hughes for Gethings (56 mins), G O’Sullivan for T Boland (60 mins).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).