Brendon Goddard handed Australia goalkeeper jersey for first Test

Dustin Fletcher misses out for Adelaide match after long run between the sticks

Seán Moran

Goalkeeper Brendon Goddard during Australia’s training session in Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Photograph: James Elsby/AFL Media/Getty Images

Goalkeeper Brendon Goddard during Australia’s training session in Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Photograph: James Elsby/AFL Media/Getty Images

 

As Sunday’s first Test draws closer, both Ireland and Australia teams arrived in Adelaide on Thursday. The major training sessions will be on Friday but Australia were put through their paces at Richmond Oval for the first time and one of the major issues for the AFL team was resolved when it was announced that Brendon Goddard would keep goal for the home team in this year’s series.

He takes over from the AFL’s most famous goalkeeper, Dustin Fletcher, whose final Test was in Croke Park two years ago and who had been in goal for five of the last eight series.

Goddard had been expected to be handed the role. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he was a little apprehensive. “It’s something a little bit foreign to me, with Fletch being the number one goalie for a couple of years. I don’t quite have the Gadget-like reach that Fletch’s had in the past.”

He also raised what has become a common theme of Australian comments in the lead-up to the first Test, their players’ physical advantages.

“It does get a little bit heated and the Irish are very good at niggling and we have taken it a step too far in recent history,” he said. “One of our advantages is being physical, as they don’t have that in their game, while they have the skills with the round ball. But we do need to try and influence the game with our physicality.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.