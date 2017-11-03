Here is the 2017 GAA All Star football team

All-Ireland winners Dublin lead the way with seven picks while Mayo win six

Malachy Clerkin

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire after the win over Mayo at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

1 David Clarke (Mayo)

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke attempts to block Kerry’s Paul Geaney during the All-Ireland semi-final replay at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Becomes the sixth ever goalkeeper to win back-to-back All Stars. Made crucial saves throughout the summer, notably against Cork, Kerry and Dublin.

2 Chris Barrett (Mayo)

Mayo’s Chris Barrett challenges Dublin’s Kevin McManamon during the All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
First-time winner. Was having a fine season anyway but won his All Star in the All-Ireland final, his tough tackling causing myriad turnovers.

3 Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

Dublin’s Michael Fitzsimons in action against Conor Loftus of Mayo during the All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Has become Dublin’s most reliable house-minder since Rory O’Carroll’s departure. A hugely-trusted insurance policy for the other defenders.

4 Keith Higgins (Mayo)

Mayo’s Keith Higgins gets away from Paul Flynn of Dublin during the All-Ireland final. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Put in some magnificent displays, notably on the front foot in the Roscommon replay and in defence in the drawn Kerry game. This is his fourth All Star.

5 Colm Boyle (Mayo)

Mayo’s Colm Boyle challenges Donnchadh Walsh of Kerry during the All-Ireland semi-final replay. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho
Scorer of a brilliant goal in the drawn Kerry game and man of the match in the replay. Only ever stopped when his number came up.

6 Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)

Dublin’s Cian O’Sullivan in action against and David Mulgrew of Tyrone. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Played a more regulation centre-back’s role this season, as opposed to the deep-lying sweeper of before. The organisational brains of the Dublin defence. Second All Star.

7 Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

Kildare’s Tommy Moolick tackles Dublin’s Jack McCaffrey during the Leinster SFC Final. Photograph: Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho
His final was cut cruelly short but he was virtually unplayable up to then. Excellent against Tyrone, giving Dublin width and pace to beat the blanket. Second All Star.

8 Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

Tyrone’s Colm Cavanagh. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
The only Tyrone player to distinguish himself against Dublin. Tyrone’s best defender all year and the heartbeat of the team. His first award.

9 James McCarthy (Dublin)

Dublin’s James McCarthy is closed down by Jack McCarron of Monaghan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Second award for the powerhouse of the Dublin midfield. Outstanding in the All-Ireland final, particularly in the closing stages with the game on the line.

10 Dean Rock (Dublin)

Dublin’s Dean Rock scores the winning point in the All-Ireland final against Mayo at Croke Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Four points from play in the final showed he was more than just a free-taker. He was that too, as his injury-time winner proved. Second award.

11 Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea in action against and Kieran Donaghy of Kerry during the All-Ireland semi-final replay. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Kept Mayo ticking through the wandering roads of the qualifiers. Filled in wherever they needed him, including – infamously – full back

12 Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Had Young Player of the Year wrapped up by the Leinster final. Ruthless finishes for goals in the All-Ireland semi-final and final belied his age.

13 Paul Mannion (Dublin)

Dublin’s Paul Mannion attempts to block Cathal McCarron of Tyrone during the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Dublin’s most consistent score-getter. Eight points from play against Westmeath, three each against Monaghan and Mayo. First award.

14 Paul Geaney (Kerry)

Kerry’s Paul Geaney. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho
Comfortably Kerry’s leading scorer, he was unplayable against Cork and put Keith Higgins to the pin of his collar against Mayo. Second All Star.

15 Andy Moran (Mayo)

Mayo’s Andy Moran in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
His second award, six years after his first. The best forward in the country this summer, leading scorer from play with 3-24 to his name.

