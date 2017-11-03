Here is the 2017 GAA All Star football team
All-Ireland winners Dublin lead the way with seven picks while Mayo win six
Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire after the win over Mayo at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
1 David Clarke (Mayo)
Becomes the sixth ever goalkeeper to win back-to-back All Stars. Made crucial saves throughout the summer, notably against Cork, Kerry and Dublin.
2 Chris Barrett (Mayo)
First-time winner. Was having a fine season anyway but won his All Star in the All-Ireland final, his tough tackling causing myriad turnovers.
3 Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)
Has become Dublin’s most reliable house-minder since Rory O’Carroll’s departure. A hugely-trusted insurance policy for the other defenders.
4 Keith Higgins (Mayo)
Put in some magnificent displays, notably on the front foot in the Roscommon replay and in defence in the drawn Kerry game. This is his fourth All Star.
5 Colm Boyle (Mayo)
Scorer of a brilliant goal in the drawn Kerry game and man of the match in the replay. Only ever stopped when his number came up.
6 Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)
Played a more regulation centre-back’s role this season, as opposed to the deep-lying sweeper of before. The organisational brains of the Dublin defence. Second All Star.
7 Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)
His final was cut cruelly short but he was virtually unplayable up to then. Excellent against Tyrone, giving Dublin width and pace to beat the blanket. Second All Star.
8 Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)
The only Tyrone player to distinguish himself against Dublin. Tyrone’s best defender all year and the heartbeat of the team. His first award.
9 James McCarthy (Dublin)
Second award for the powerhouse of the Dublin midfield. Outstanding in the All-Ireland final, particularly in the closing stages with the game on the line.
10 Dean Rock (Dublin)
Four points from play in the final showed he was more than just a free-taker. He was that too, as his injury-time winner proved. Second award.
11 Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)
Kept Mayo ticking through the wandering roads of the qualifiers. Filled in wherever they needed him, including – infamously – full back
12 Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)
Had Young Player of the Year wrapped up by the Leinster final. Ruthless finishes for goals in the All-Ireland semi-final and final belied his age.
13 Paul Mannion (Dublin)
Dublin’s most consistent score-getter. Eight points from play against Westmeath, three each against Monaghan and Mayo. First award.
14 Paul Geaney (Kerry)
Comfortably Kerry’s leading scorer, he was unplayable against Cork and put Keith Higgins to the pin of his collar against Mayo. Second All Star.
15 Andy Moran (Mayo)
His second award, six years after his first. The best forward in the country this summer, leading scorer from play with 3-24 to his name.