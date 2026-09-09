Hurling to trial new rules which include prohibiting consecutive handpasses

Experimental hurling rules to be road-tested next month will include prohibiting consecutive handpasses, 65s to be taken from the defending team’s side of the pitch and awarding two points for a converted sideline puck.
The proposals also include a stipulation that three players from each team must remain between the 45 and 25-metre lines for puckouts, an increase in the number of steps permitted in possession from four to six while all handpasses will require a clear and definite striking action.
The Hurling Expert Advisory Group, chaired by John Meyler, have finalised their recommendations for rules to be trialled during the GAA’s Higher Education Division One league, which begins in October.
Trial hurling rules
- It shall be a technical foul, resulting in a free to the opposing team, for a player to execute or attempt to execute a handpass having received a handpass from a team-mate.
- When a team is pucking out the ball, three players from each team must remain between the 45-metre line (nearest the player pucking out the ball) and the 21-metre line (nearest the player pucking out the ball). The ball must travel outside the 45-metre line before being played by a player from the defending team.
- When a player is in possession of the ball they may carry it in their hand for a maximum of six steps. The current rule allows for four steps.
- A handpass must see the ball released and struck with a clear and definite striking action of a hand. Onus is now on the player to ensure the handpass is completed legitimately. If there is any doubt in the mind of the referee or line umpire, a free should be awarded against the player.
- 65s are to be taken from the 65-metre line inside the team’s own half of the field – increasing the distance for the free-taker.
- Two points will be awarded when a sideline is struck over the crossbar, provided no other player from that player’s team has touched the ball.
- A maor foirne will be permitted to enter the field of play during breaks only. They may only enter between the two 65s and exit at the nearest possible perimeter.
- Throw-ins to start each half will be contested by one player from each team, rather than two. A second player from each team will stand on opposite sidelines at the halfway line – similar to the rule introduced by the FRC to Gaelic football.
- Line umpires will be empowered to act as assistant referees, each operating in one half of the pitch (halfway line to endline). The committee argue that this “will effectively mean that two referees will patrol each half of the playing area, one inside the pitch and one outside.”
- Advantage rule to be amended, allowing a team who has a player fouled during a five second advantage to take a free from the location of the initial foul or the location of the second foul.
- Rule in relation to black cards and denying a goalscoring opportunity to be updated to include collisions – “to deliberately collide with an opponent after the opponent has played the ball away or for the purpose of taking the opponent out of the movement of play.” The punishment would be a yellow or red card and a penalty awarded to the fouled team.