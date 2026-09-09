Hurling to trial new rules which include prohibiting consecutive handpasses

It is proposed three players from each team must remain between the 45 and 25-metre lines for puckouts. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Experimental hurling rules to be road-tested next month will include prohibiting consecutive handpasses, 65s to be taken from the defending team’s side of the pitch and awarding two points for a converted sideline puck.

The proposals also include a stipulation that three players from each team must remain between the 45 and 25-metre lines for puckouts, an increase in the number of steps permitted in possession from four to six while all handpasses will require a clear and definite striking action.

The Hurling Expert Advisory Group, chaired by John Meyler, have finalised their recommendations for rules to be trialled during the GAA’s Higher Education Division One league, which begins in October.

Trial hurling rules