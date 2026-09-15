Carabao Cup: Liverpool continue Spurs’ miserable run, Arsenal youngster Dowman shines at Ipswich

Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo, whose futures appeared in doubt this summer, both showed their value on the scoresheet as Liverpool booked their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham.

The pair were two of last season’s most maligned players but are among the best performers so far in this stuttering campaign which shows glimpses of catching fire only to be doused by performances like Saturday’s goalless draw with Fulham.

There was even a confidence-boosting display from second-choice goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili, whose quick reactions prevented three certain goals, after his quality had been questioned – his failure to deal with the corner from which Conor Gallagher headed in was the one blemish.

But with Andoni Iraola’s side weathering a storm towards the end, Dominik Szoboszlai came off the bench to spectacularly volley home from 25 yards.

Spurs remain winless against top-flight opposition as their miserable run at Anfield was extended to one win in 31 visits.

Max Dowman scores Arsenal's third goal against Ipswich. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman added to his hype with a sparkling two-goal display to earn a 4-2 victory at Ipswich.

Dowman made headlines last season with a goal and assist during a vital 2-0 win at home to Everton in the Gunners’ Premier League title success, but after four unused substitute appearances sop far this season he was instead utilised by the under-21s on Saturday.

Three day later, Dowman produced a superb individual goal seven minutes into his first appearance this term before adding another straight after half-time.

It put Mikel Arteta’s rotated side in cruise control as they momentarily went four goals up after Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino also found the net.

Ipswich soon rallied to add some respectability to the score. Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom grabbed consolations for Gary O’Neil’s team, but this night belonged to Dowman.

Tuesday Carabao Cup results:

Liverpool 3 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Ipswich 2 Arsenal 4

West Ham 2 Fulham 3

Reading 1 Brentford 2

Peterborough 3 Barnsley 3 (Peterborough win 7-6 on penalties)