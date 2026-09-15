Former All-Ireland winning Offaly hurling manager Andy Gallagher dies

Andy Gallagher, who managed Offaly to their maiden All-Ireland senior hurling triumph in 1981, has died.

The Tullamore man has been remembered by Offaly GAA as one of the county’s “most loyal servants”, having played, managed and over the years filled several administrative roles including county treasurer and vice-secretary.

A talented dual player, he lined out with the Offaly junior footballers but hurling was his first love and Gallagher played with the Offaly seniors from 1955 until 1969. He wore the No 1 jersey on 61 occasions, while he also lined out at corner forward on two occasions in the National League, against Meath in 1959 and Clare in 1962. Gallagher won a Railway Cup hurling medal with Leinster in 1967.

He managed Offaly to a first Leinster senior hurling title in 1980. The following season he helped the county make history by beating Galway in the All-Ireland SHC final. Gallagher managed the Faithful’s senior hurlers from 1977 to 1982 and was inducted to the Offaly GAA Hall of Fame in 2009.

Offaly GAA stated: “There can be no doubt that Andy Gallagher was a proud son of the Faithful County, whose contribution is immeasurable and whose legacy will live long into the future.

“To his immediate family and many friends, we extend our heartfelt sympathy. Andy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by everyone at Offaly GAA.”