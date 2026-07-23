Jack O’Connor names unchanged Kerry side for All-Ireland final against Mayo

Seán O’Shea and David Clifford will line out for Kerry in Sunday's All-Ireland football final against Mayo. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has named an unchanged team for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football final against Mayo.

O’Connor has kept faith with the starting side from their semi-final victory over Dublin, which means Seán O’Shea retains his place ahead of captain Paul Geaney, who is included among the substitutes.

Geaney had been named to start in the original team to face Dublin but missed out because of a calf injury. He was replaced by O’Shea, starting his first game of the 2026 championship.

O’Shea has been named at centre forward and will be flanked in the half-forward line by Joe O’Connor and Diarmuid O’Connor.

David Clifford will wear the number 14 jersey, with Paudie Clifford and Dylan Geaney named at corner forward. However, Paudie will almost certainly operate further out the field in a more creative role.

Shane Murphy retains the number one jersey, while Jason Foley will again man the edge of the square at full-back where he is likely to pick up Ryan O’Donoghue.

Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy during the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Paul Murphy and Dylan Casey join Foley in the full-back line, while the marauding Gavin White has been handed the number seven jersey.

Graham O’Sullivan will start as the other Kerry wing back, with Mike Breen at centre back.

Kerry’s midfield pairing will again be the towering presence of Mark O’Shea and Seán O’Brien.

Shane Ryan, last year’s All-Star goalkeeper, will be on the bench at Croke Park on Sunday, as will Tom O’Sullivan, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Micheál Burns and Tomás Kennedy.

Mayo will name their team on Friday morning with manager Andy Moran also expected to announced an unchanged side from their semi-final win over Louth, although Conor Loftus will be hoping to take a starting jersey off Paul Towey.

Paddy Durcan will also be pushing hard for a starting place while Matthew Ruane and Tommy Conroy have made big impacts coming in off the bench in recent outings.

KERRY (v Mayo): Shane Murphy; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey; Graham O’Sullivan, Mike Breen, Gavin White; Mark O’Shea, Seán O’Brien; Joe O’Connor, Seán O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford, Dylan Geaney.

Subs: Shane Ryan, Evan Looney, Tomás Kennedy, Keith Evans, Paul Geaney, Armin Heinrich, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Tadhg Morley, Micheál Burns, Tom O’Sullivan, Killian Spillane.