Stephen Rochford’s player-by-player guide to Mayo’s starting team for the All-Ireland final

Test - Liam

1 Jack Livingstone

Age: 24

Club: Breaffy

Debut: v Monaghan, 2026

In this his debut season, Livingstone has grabbed hold of the number one jersey since the win over Monaghan in Clones. He demonstrated his shot-stopping abilities in that fixture and has shown to have a strong command of his area. His preference with kick-outs is to go long.

Delete caption -- Test Liam Ryan

2 Jack Coyne (capt)

Age: 25

Club: Ballyhaunis

Debut: v Leitrim, 2021

Coyne is the team captain and a key cog in Mayo’s defensive wheel. The overall improvement in Mayo’s defence over the course of the season has allowed him to return to the form of 2025 when he was an All-Star nominee. A strong tackler, Coyne also brings blistering pace to the Mayo rearguard.

Mayo Football-McHugh

3 Donnacha McHugh

Age: 23

Club: Castlebar Mitchels

Debut: v Roscommon, 2023

Mayo’s main defensive tagger – McHugh tends to be handed the job of curtailing the opposition’s most dangerous forward. He is an excellent man-marker and carried out a very effective job on Cork’s Steven Sherlock in the quarter-final. He has marked David Clifford previously and will again be deployed to marshal the Kerry attacker this Sunday.

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4 Eoin McGreal

Age: 19

Club: Garrymore

Debut: v Tyrone, 2026

Another young player in his debut senior season, McGreal missed Mayo’s under-20 championship campaign due to a knee injury suffered playing in round one of the National League with the seniors. But since returning to action, his natural pace and aggressiveness have added greatly to tightening the full-back line.

Mayo Football-Callinan

5 Sam Callinan

Age: 23

Club: Ballina Stephenites

Debut: v Kerry, 2023

Versatile defender with a turbojet engine, Callinan is now in his fourth season with Mayo. He could be assigned a man-marking role on Sunday – as he was against Louth’s Craig Lennon in the semi-final – or the management might look to deploy him to a more familiar half-back line role.

Mayo Football-Mcbrien

6 David McBrien

Age: 25

Club: Ballaghaderreen

Debut: v Kerry, 2023

In full flight, with his sheer power and pace, McBrien is unstoppable coming from deep defensive areas. He loves the physicality of close contact tackle situations where he can use his power to win possession. Mayo might need him breaking lines on Sunday to ask different questions of the Kerry defence.

Mayo Football-Hession

7 Enda Hession

Age: 25

Club: Garrymore

Debut: v Sligo, 2021

Likely to be handed the job of tagging Paudie Clifford – which could be a pivotal battle in the outcome of the game. Hession can be both a defensive and attacking force – and he regularly contributes on the scoreboard. A left-footer, the Garrymore man is very comfortable on the ball.

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8 Bob Tuohy

Age: 22

Club: Castlebar Mitchels

Debut: v New York, 2024

The Mary I student has become a regular midfield partner for Jack Carney. This is his fourth season on the panel, having won a League medal in 2023. Tuohy, another left-footer, has a big engine and is a strong runner – Mayo will need him to have a significant impact in what will be a critical area of the field.

Mayo Football-carney

9 Jack Carney

Age: 25

Club: Kilmeena

Debut: v Galway, 2022

Carney has a super set of hands and is strong in the air. He is also a very good passer of the ball and brings a strong work ethic. Operating at midfield this year, he has consistently utilised the extra space in the middle third to generate high-quality shots from distance with five two-pointers during the All-Ireland series.

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10 Stephen Coen

Age: 30

Club: Hollymount/Carramore

Debut: v Dublin, 2015

A consistent presence in Mayo’s middle eight for most of the last decade, the former All-Ireland minor and under-21 winning captain is a leader within the group. He does phenomenal off the ball work for the good of the team that may go unnoticed by supporters – but never by his team-mates.

Mayo footballer Conor Loftus

11 Conor Loftus

Age: 31

Club: Crossmolina Deel Rovers

Debut: v London, 2016

Loftus started the season in the half-back but has now returned to half-forward. He demonstrated his goal-scoring threat when introduced against Louth. One of his key strengths is accurate passing ability which will be important to feed Mayo’s inside line. Loftus also played at midfield in the past so he could be a kick-out option for Jack Livingstone.

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12 Jordan Flynn

Age: 27

Club: Crossmolina Deel Rovers

Debut: v Leitrim, 2020

Flynn’s physical qualities are massively important to this Mayo team. Strength, pace and athleticism are invaluable in the game – with and without the ball. He will carry a threat in possession but when Kerry have the ball, Flynn may well be asked to limit Gavin White’s influence.

Mayo Football-Beirne

13 Darragh Beirne

Age: 19

Club: Claremorris

Debut: v Monaghan, 2026

The teenager is having a brilliant breakthrough season as part of a very cohesive inside line. What he currently lacks in raw pace and power, Beirne more than makes up for with his scoring ability. A ciotóg, he has a very accurate left peg, is reliable from placed balls and carries a genuine goalscoring threat.

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14 Ryan O’Donoghue

Age: 27

Club: Belmullet

Debut: v Leitrim, 2020

The leader of Mayo’s exciting full-forward line but he has floated between 14 and 11 during games, which has presented opponents with a conundrum. He will most likely have Jason Foley shadowing him for most of the game, but Mayo will need a big performance from their on-field attacking general this Sunday.

Mayo Football-kobe

15 Kobe McDonald

Age: 18

Club: Crossmolina Deel Rovers

Debut: v Roscommon, 2026

What can you say that hasn’t already been said? He is having an unbelievable year, approaching every contest and every opponent with a “You’ll play it on my terms” attitude. Have we ever seen an 18-year-old make such an impact on a season? Pace, athleticism, passing and shooting accuracy, he has all the attributes. Gaelic football has been all the better because of him this year.

Subs

A bench laden with experience, talent and leadership. Tommy Conroy has looked electric when introduced, back to his energetic and pacy best while the qualities gained over the years by Paddy Durcan, Mattie Ruane and Aidan O’Shea could yet prove invaluable on the biggest day in the GAA calendar. Paul Towey drops down to the subs with Conor Loftus returning at centre forward.

Management

Andy Moran has assembled a coaching team stuffed with household names including Colm Boyle, Keith Higgins, Paul Durcan and Paddy Tally. In only his first year, Andy has already got to experience the rollercoaster ride the Mayo managerial seat can be. The management have steadily progressed the team over the last two months and they have not backed away from making big selection calls. They now face their biggest test yet.