St Pat’s climb to second as Seán Hoare claws back draw against Dundalk

Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 1 (Hoare 57) Dundalk 1 (Horgan 36 pen)

Though they took the lead here for a spell, Dundalk couldn’t avenge their 4-0 hiding on their last visit to Inchicore back in February.

But Ciaran Kilduff’s side stopped the rot of three league defeats as they matched title pretenders St Patrick’s Athletic every inch of the way in a fiercely contested clash back at Richmond Park.

That February loss, their heaviest of the season, was attributed at the time to newly-promoted Dundalk having played three games in a week.

They recovered admirably to play their way into the season to sit fourth in the table, targeting European qualification.

Adding to their draw in Waterford a fortnight ago, this result lifts St Pat’s up to second in the table, above Bohemians on goal difference.

But Stephen Kenny’s side are seven points behind champions Shamrock Rovers having failed to gain any significant ground from their two games in hand.

Rested for the FAI Cup win last week, Kian Leavy returned to the St Pat’s line-up as they looked to build on their impressive home form of nine wins from their previous 12 league games.

And a surging counterattack from the Ireland international brought the game’s first talking point on eight minutes as a good penalty shout for St Pat’s was not entertained.

St Pats’ Kian Leavy in action against Dundalk's Tyreke Wilson. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A shot from Aidan Keena ricocheted off Rob Cornwall to clearly strike team-mate Aodh Dervin’s arm, but referee Kevin O’Sullivan waved away appeals.

In a lively opening, St Pat’s should have been ahead minutes later but for a dreadful miss-kick by Keena from Anto Breslin’s deep cross.

With a debut in attack for new signing Cian Dillon and recent recruit Trevor Clarke, making his first league start at right wing, Dundalk rejigged following the transfers of strikers Eoin Kenny and Gbemi Arubi, but they laboured initially to get a foothold in the game.

They survived another let-off on 16 minutes when Keena spun Mayowa Animasahun to put Ryan Edmondson through on goal. Enda Minogue was out quickly to save, though Edmondson will know he should have scored.

It was 23 minutes before Dundalk threatened, and they came within inches of taking the lead. Harry Groome threaded a ball through for the clever run of Clarke whose shot deflected off defender Seán Hoare to strike the post.

That signalled a sustained period of possession for Dundalk, their resurgence rewarded on 36 minutes when they took the lead from a penalty.

Daryl Horgan scores a penalty for Dundalk. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In attempting to meet Lilywhites’ skipper Daryl Horgan’s left-wing cross, Breslin’s raised arm struck the head of Clarke as they jumped for the ball. Horgan scored emphatically from the penalty spot for his seventh goal of the season.

With St Pat’s then incensed that Cornwall, already booked, wasn’t penalised again for a handball, Dundalk might have doubled their lead a minute before the interval.

Groome found a pocket of space inside the Saints’ area, but his volley was straight at Joseph Anang.

St Pat’s needed to be better from the resumption and they started on the front foot, Keena’s bustling run working an opening, his shot deflected round the post off Bobby Burns.

Minogue then produced the save of the night on 55 minutes, springing to his right to push Leavy’s shot wide.

St Pat’s weren’t to be denied, however. A corner swept over by Keena two minutes later brought them level. Hoare met the delivery to power a header to the net.

St Pat’s upped the pressure from there, mining for a winner. When Tyreke Wilson cleared off the line from a Joe Redmond header, Dundalk had done more than enough to deserve their share of the spoils.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Redmond, Hoare, Turner (Nugent, 90); Baggley (Forrester, 57), Lennon; Brown, Leavy, Breslin (McClelland, 57); Keena, Edmondson (Rooney, 75)

DUNDALK: Minogue; T. Wilson, Animasahun, Cornwall (Vassenin, h-t), Burns (Tracey, 76); Groome, Dervin (Buckley, h-t); Clarke (McDaid, 69), Teahan, Horgan; Dillon (Gaxha, 77)

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Cork)

Attendance: 4,510