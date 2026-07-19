Limerick player ratings: Cian Lynch impresses as Treaty win Liam MacCarthy Cup

1 Nickie Quaid (Effin)

Was enjoying one of those rare afternoons on All-Ireland final day when he didn’t have to face a single shot on goal, until Limerick conceded a penalty in the dying seconds, blasted home by Conor Cooney. Excellent puck-outs throughout, long and short, brilliantly wrapping up arguably his best season at age 37. Rating: 7

2 Seán Finn (Bruff)

Threw his usual weight and power around to full impact, making one superb block on Conor Whelan on 20 minutes, right when the Galway player got close to goal. Great reading of the game, taking up Jason Rabbitte after Mike Casey’s shaky start, and a rousing reception too when called in on 69 minutes. Rating: 7

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Ran into trouble in the first minute for a foul on Jason Rabbitte, then yellow carded on 10 minutes for a messy push on Rabbitte’s back. Moved over to Aaron Niland after that, sending a few passes astray too, although settled a little more into his task from there. Rating: 5

Limerick's Barry Nash reacts to decision against Galway. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

4 Barry Nash (South Liberties)

Did very well to keep half an eye on Galway’s roaming forward Aaron Niland, the South Liberties player once again showing his great range and versatility with a lovely point in the second half. At 29 still one of the best corner backs in the game, unruffled throughout. Rating: 7

5 Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

Usual accuracy from the go, nailing his first placed ball, a 65, into the testing wind. Nailed his first free too, and finished with 0-4. Did send one 65 astray, but at age 32 clearly back to his prime this season, and critical to the revitalising of Limerick again this year. Rating: 8

6 William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

Fantastic reading of the game and holding of the centre back fort throughout. Linked brilliantly with Cian Lynch, and superb under the long puck-outs from Nickie Quaid. At 31 as energetic as ever. Set up several scores when Limerick went looking for them. Rating: 8

Limerick's Kyle Hayes celebrates after he scores a point. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

7 Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Could have been unsettled when seeing a yellow card on 25 minutes, for a wild swipe on Tiernan Killeen, but instead kept his cool. Hit two powerful points from the wing in the second half, his second long-range shot on 62 minutes delighting the Limerick supporters. Rating: 8

8. Adam English (Doon)

Despite a nervy start, sending his first shot wide, soon settled after his sweet point on the run not long after. Yellow-carded for the minor scuffle after 12 minutes, but grew into the game from there, brilliant stickwork and accuracy with his passing. Finished with 0-2. Rating: 8

9 Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

Oh captain, their captain. Digging around and winning possession all afternoon, the ultimate leader by his sparkling example, including his first point just before half-time. Allowed himself a fist-pump after his second point in injury time, another marvellous performance. My man of the match. Rating: 9

10 Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

Could well have had two goals and a point in the first 20 minutes, his first shot at goal brilliantly saved, and although he once again went scoreless in the end, his tank-like presence and all-round influence on the game presented endless problems for Galway. Rating: 8

11 Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

Took his first point from play after 17 minutes, thanks to a sweet pass from Will O’Donoghue, his first free then a tap-over just before half-time. Revelled in the second half onslaught, adding another lovely point and two frees, again proving his versatility. Rating: 7

Limerick's Cathal O'Neill scores a goal. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

12 Cathal O’Neill (Crecora)

Took a while to settle, missing a few passes early on, but grew into the game from his first point on 21 minutes, set up by Hegarty. His goal on 42 minutes was pure Limerick power, started by Hayes’s driving pass to Gillane, who fed O’Neill at pace, his riffling shot into the bottom right corner unstoppable. Finished with 1-4. Rating: 8

13 Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

Scored from his first touch, winning the ball out in front as is his style, despite the close attention of Cillian Trayers. Another excellent point on 27 minutes, again when Limerick appeared to need them. His fourth point from under the Cusack Stand was magnificent, Back to his old best too. Rating: 8

14 Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

Forced to came out the field in search of ball, especially given the close guarding by Daithí Burke. His first shot came off the post, Gillane doing the honours from the rebound, and so held scoreless, replaced by Tom Morrissey after 48 minutes. Rating: 6

15 Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Another big contribution from the Na Piarsaigh stalwart, finishing with 0-4. His shot on goal on 28 minutes forced a brilliant save by Darach Fahy, and could have been third goal for Limerick, but pointed again soon after, in response to a big score by Rabbitte. Fouled by Ronan Glennan on 55 minutes which resulted in a straight red card for the Galway player. Rating: 7

Replacements

Colin Coughlan (for Finn), Dan Morrissey (for Casey), Tom Morrissey (for O’Brien), Darragh O’Donovan (for English) and David Reidy (for O’Connor) all kept pace with Limerick’s ascendancy when introduced, Reidy having the last say with his point. Rating: 7

Management

John Kiely once again worked his magic, his sixth All-Ireland title in nine years, Limerick’s peak performance on the day another reflection too of the influence of Paul Kinnerk. Mentally Limerick were also at their powerful best, so Caroline Currid can take another bow. Rating: 9