Tech giant Apple continues to dominate Irish Top 1,000 rankings with €209bn in revenue

Apple was once again out in front in the Top 1,000 rankings of companies published by The Irish Times on Thursday. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Big technology companies continued to dominate the Top 1,000 rankings of companies published by The Irish Times on Thursday, with Apple once again way out in front in both turnover and profits.

The California-based iPhone maker recorded revenue of €209.3 billion in the year to September 27th, 2025, with profits of €72 billion. The tech giant’s profit was roughly double that of the rest of the top 10 companies combined and has been a key factor behind the surge in Irish corporation taxes.

Reflecting the recent trend of jobs cuts in the tech sector, Apple’s headcount in Ireland reduced to 5,575 last year from the near 6,000 reported in the Top 1,000 survey a year earlier.

The top four spots in the rankings are once again the preserve of Big Tech, albeit that Microsoft and Meta swapped places.

Google retained second spot with revenue of €86.6 billion, while profits rose by roughly a quarter to €4.5 billion. The company had 4,882 staff here last year.

Microsoft’s profits rose by about 16 per cent to €4.65 billion while turnover rose by 11 per cent to just under €83 billion, but it slipped from third to fourth spot.

It was overtaken by Meta, with the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant recording profits of €2.9 billion on revenue of €85.3 billion. The company trimmed its headcount here during the year to 1,738 from just under 2,200 a year earlier.

Pharma giant Eli Lilly makes the top 10 for the first time with revenues of €40 billion, displacing rival Pfizer to secure fifth place. Pfizer posted a profit of €6.4 billion on turnover of €35.7 billion in the period. Both of these figures were reduced on a year ago.

CRH was the largest indigenous company – it remains headquartered and tax domiciled in Ireland even though its shares are listed in New York. Led by Jim Mintern, the building materials company recorded a profit of €4.2 billion on turnover of €33.3 billion.

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As the world’s biggest packaging group, Smurfit Westrock made it into the top 10 this year, up from 11th spot a year ago, with revenues of €27.7 billion.

Medtronic and Johnson Controls (a “world leader in smart buildings”) rounded out the top 10, with power management systems manufacturer Eaton Corporation and DCC, which is soon to delist from the London stock market following a takeover, slipping out.

In assets, Citibank was the largest financial institution at €186.5 billion, with the Central Bank of Ireland slipping from first to third place this year.

Among the retail banks here, Bank of Ireland was ahead of AIB in assets but the Colin Hunt-led lender posted higher profits.

Revolut was 11th in the table of banks, with assets of €35.4 billion. The fintech, which says it has 3.4 million customers in Ireland, made a profit here last year of €278 million, just more than double that of a year earlier.

Others to note in the top 20 are Guinness maker Diageo in 14th, Ryanair in 15th and gambling group Flutter in 16th.

Energy group ESB was the largest State-owned entity, posting a profit of €750 million on revenue of €6.7 billion.

You can also find the full list of this year’s Top 1,000 companies in The Irish Times ePaper.