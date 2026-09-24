Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €325,000

7 Greenfield Place, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

€775,000, DNG

This four-bedroom end-terrace artisan house of 125sq m (1,345sq ft) occupies an excellent location within walking distance of Harold’s Cross, Rathmines and Dublin city centre. St Stephen’s Green can be reached on foot in about 30 minutes. The accommodation comprises four good-sized bedrooms and a large livingroom and a light-filled kitchen. The property has high ceilings and retains much of its original period detailing. Ber C.

On View: By appointment at DNG.

Apartment 21, Saddlers Court, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Apartment 21, Saddlers Court, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€325,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Located within a secure, gated development in the heart of Rathmines, this one-bedroom (50sq m/538sq ft) apartment comes for sale in excellent condition following a full renovation that includes a new, fitted kitchen, bathroom suite and new flooring throughout the property. The apartment is own-door and has a double bedroom with an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area and its own parking space. Ber E1.

On View: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton.

4 Corr Castle, Howth Road, Howth, Co Dublin

4 Corr Castle, Howth Road, Howth, Co Dublin

€1.25m, Sherry FitzGerald

This semidetached four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is generously sized at 247sq m (2,658sq ft) and is arranged over three levels. The accommodation is in walk-in condition and has a contemporary finish. The kitchen and livingroom open out into a large, wraparound conservatory that overlooks the landscaped communal grounds of this gated development. Ber C.

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald.

71 Churchtown Road Upper, Churchtown, Dublin 14

71 Churchtown Road Upper, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€1.195m, DNG

Built in 1953, this large, four-bedroom semidetached house has been brought right up to date by its current owners and is presented in move-in condition. The accommodation, which extends to 157sq m (1,690sq ft), is bright and has a C1 Ber rating following the installation of new insulation, triple-glazed windows and solar panels. The house has a large, landscaped rear garden that stretches to 21m (70ft) in length and ample off-street parking at the front. Ber C1.

On View: By appointment at DNG.

9 Castlewood Terrace, Rathmines, Dublin 6

9 Castlewood Terrace, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€440,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Positioned within a short walk of both Rathmines and Ranelagh villages, this two-bedroom midterrace redbrick of 45sq m (484sq ft) comprises a bright, open-plan living/dining and kitchen area at ground-floor level and two double bedrooms upstairs. There is on-street permit parking available for residents and the Luas Green Line stop at Ranelagh is just a 12-minute walk from the property. Ber E.

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald.