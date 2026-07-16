Derek McGrath appointed Wexford hurling manager

Former Waterford manager Derek McGrath is to take charge of the Wexford senior hurlers on a three-year term after his appointment was confirmed on Thursday night.

The De La Salle clubman, who led the Déise to an All-Ireland final in 2017, succeeds Keith Rossiter, who stepped down last month after three years in charge.

McGrath’s appointment was confirmed following a meeting of Wexford county board on Thursday evening at which delegates accepted his nomination.

In a statement, Wexford GAA said McGrath “possesses the experience, vision and leadership qualities required to build on the foundations already in place and lead Wexford hurling forward”.

“Derek has consistently demonstrated throughout his career that he is an outstanding coach and leader, with an exceptional knowledge of the game and a proven ability to develop players and teams,” said Wexford chairperson John Kenny.

He also acknowledge Rossiter’s contribution to the county over the past few seasons, adding: “Keith has always served Wexford hurling with immense dedication and passion, as both player and manager, and I am hugely grateful to him for this.”

Wexford endured a disappointing 2026 season, narrowly missing out on league promotion in finishing third in Division 1B and failing to progress beyond the provincial stages of the championship, earning just one win as part of the Leinster campaign.