Ireland

Tipperary woman (24) dies after hit-and-run in Belfast as man arrested

Raven Adams died after collision involving car and two pedestrians in which a man was seriously injured

Raven Adams died following the incident. Photograph: Facebook
Raven Adams died following the incident. Photograph: Facebook
Thu Jul 16 2026 - 21:281 MIN READ

A 24-year-old woman has died and a man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash in north Belfast.

Raven Adams, originally from the Tipperary area, died after the collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

A man was also seriously injured in the York Street area at around 2.40am on Thursday and taken to hospital.

Police said the driver of the car “fled the scene” but was arrested nearby.

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Det Insp Stewart from PSNI said: “It was reported the pedestrians were struck by a vehicle – the driver of which, a 22-year-old man, subsequently fled the scene and was later arrested by officers in the nearby Cavehill area.

“He remains in police custody at this time as inquiries continue into the circumstances of what happened.” - PA

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