‘If you are called upon, you have to be ready’: Cian Lynch poised to play his part in final

It might be unreasonable to distil any victory down to one moment, but the sight of Cian Lynch’s distinctive white helmet rising defiantly from within a palette of green jerseys and yellow jerseys encapsulated Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final comeback victory over Clare.

There were just 16 seconds of normal time remaining when Lynch punched his right paw to the clouds and pulled down Éibhear Quilligan’s puckout. Limerick trailed by two points at the time. But 17 seconds later they were one ahead after Aidan O’Connor finished off a move started down the field by Lynch, the team captain. Leadership, in its purest form.

“I don’t know what I was doing, to be honest,” Lynch says with a smile when asked about that leap and fetch.

“It was a great ball [then] by Adam [English] across to Aido. These guys, the likes of Aido, just to take that opportunity and put it in the back of the net at a time that we needed it so much [was great], because the game could have gone either way. I’m grateful, we’re all grateful.”

Lynch spent the first 56 minutes of the semi-final on the bench after a leg injury picked up in training prevented the Patrickswell man from starting the last-four fixture.

Watching from the sideline, the two-time Hurler of the Year found himself drifting between analytical captain to emotional on-edge supporter.

“Yeah, you’d be trying to drive on the lads as much as you can, roaring in at lads just to drive them on,” he says.

Cian Lynch has five All-Ireland wins. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

“But from your own point of view, you’re trying to see where you could possibly come in if called upon or analyse what’s going on in certain areas of the pitch or certain positions.

“It’s trying to have that focus as well. You do get wound up and you’re very excited in it all as well, but you just know if you are called upon, you have to be ready.

“Whatever job you’re asked to do, whether you’re not togging out on the day or whether you are togging out, it’s how you can better the group.”

Lynch was just 22 when Limerick made history in 2018, beating Galway in the All-Ireland final to lift Liam MacCarthy for the first time since 1973.

Much has changed since that breakthrough victory. Lynch has collected five Celtic Cross medals now, while he has also become a dad of twins – with two-year old sons CJ and Óige keeping him busy with man-marking duties off the field.

Lynch wears a Whoop band on his left arm – something he uses as a tracking device to ensure he’s getting enough sleep.

“I wouldn’t let you look at that now, there’s not much sleep happening,” he says with a laugh. “It’s telling me [when to go to bed], but I can’t tell the kids to go to sleep.”

Cian Lynch with his partner Dayna Slattery and their twin sons CJ and Óige. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

The boys are regulars at Limerick matches and will be there again at the weekend to support their dad.

“They enjoy it. They love picking up the hurling ball or soccer ball or whatever it is, just kicking around, hitting balls. But they go to the games and they understand there’s something going on out on the pitch – what that is, I don’t know. They’re great auld craic and I’m grateful for them.”

As for Lynch’s memories of the 2018 decider, Joe Canning’s last-gasp free from just inside Galway’s 45m line under the Hogan Stand, stands out.

“The relief that it dropped short, we came out with it and the whistle was blown,” says Lynch. “Some unbelievable memories from that day and we’ll cherish them. But you don’t get an opportunity to reflect when you’re in the middle of it.

“Each year takes on a life of its own. I suppose it’s human nature to look forward to the next thing, the next game or whatever it might be.”

It is very much a new-look Galway outfit looming in front of Limerick this weekend. And while there are plenty of new faces in the Limerick dressingroom too, a strong cohort of the 2018 side remain.

Lynch believes there is a band-of-brothers tightness about this group of Limerick players and says that connection has helped drive them back to another All-Ireland final.

Limerick's Shane Dowling and Cian Lynch celebrate beating Galway in 2018. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

The Treaty County last appeared in hurling’s showpiece event in 2023.

“I suppose each and every one of the 37 lads are brilliant hurlers but as individuals, they’re all great people. I think that’s massive too,” says Lynch.

“The bond we have together as a group down through the years, there’s obviously new guys that have come in over the last few years as well and drove that on.

“It’s just being together for each other. Sport is huge, games are huge, but just having each other’s backs away from the pitch as well is special.

“I suppose you just know yourselves as individuals, if something doesn’t go well you try to row in behind each other. Tighten in as a group and try to drive things on.

“You’re training since last December, two, three, four days a week. You’re in each other’s company, that’s what builds a bond, having that craic and that unity.”