Crime & Law

Police intervene after crowd trouble during Derry City’s clash with CSKA Sofia

One PSNI officer injured during clashes between fans in Bishop Street area before match against CSKA Sofia

The match between Derry City and CSKA Sofia was stopped for 14 minutes due to crowd trouble. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
The match between Derry City and CSKA Sofia was stopped for 14 minutes due to crowd trouble. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Fri Jul 17 2026 - 06:252 MIN READ

Police were deployed in the stands at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium after supporters clashed during Derry City’s Europa League qualifier against CSKA Sofia.

Fans of League of Ireland runners-up Derry initially clashed with supporters of the Bulgarian side in the Bishop Street area around an hour before kick-off, leaving one police officer injured and needing hospital treatment.

The match, which CSKA Sofia won 2-1 to seal a 5-3 aggregate victory, then had to be paused for 14 minutes during the second half as further trouble broke out in the stands.

PSNI chief inspector Graeme Craig said disorder initially broke out between rival football supporters in the Bishop Street area at about 6.45pm.

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“Unfortunately, one of our officers was injured and required hospital treatment.

“During the second half of the fixture further disorder occurred between rival fans within the stadium, causing the match to be paused for approximately 14 minutes.

“At the request of Derry City Football Club, and in the interests of public safety, police officers were deployed inside the stadium to manage the situation and restore calm, meaning that the match could continue to its conclusion.”

Craig added: “It is disappointing that an important and high-profile European sporting fixture should be disrupted in such a manner.

“I’m sure all right-thinking football supporters will join me in condemning such behaviour.

“Sport is such an integral part of our community and we have seen a vibrant and excited mood in the city throughout the day. Regrettably, this evening we` have witnessed families and young children seeking refuge on the pitch because of the unacceptable and reckless behaviour of a small number of individuals.”

Police asked for witnesses to contact them by calling 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. - PA

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