Man and woman in 70s killed in two-car crash in Co Louth

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

A man and woman, both aged in their 70s, have died in a two-car collision in Co Louth.

The crash took place on the R173, The Bush, Co Louth, on Thursday shortly before 3.10pm.

The male driver and the female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Louth County Hospital for postmortems.

The male driver of the second car and a woman passenger, both aged in their 30s, were seriously injured and were airlifted to Beaumont Hospital and Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

The road has since reopened.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing for assistance from anyone who may have been travelling on the R173 between Dundalk and Carlingford in Co Louth between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Thursday.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam or mobile phone recordings, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Dundalk Garda station on (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.