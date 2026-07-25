Crime & Law

Almost 400kg of cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Saturday’s haul has an estimated street value of nearly €8m, according to gardaí

Cannabis seized at Dublin Port on Saturday. Photograph courtesy An Garda Síochána
Cannabis seized at Dublin Port on Saturday. Photograph courtesy An Garda Síochána
Sat Jul 25 2026 - 20:211 MIN READ

Gardaí have seized almost 400kg of drugs at Dublin Port, valued at just under €8 million.

On Saturday night, they said the 392kg haul was made in a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service.

The suspected herbal cannabis has an estimated value of €7.84 million.

The seizure took place on Saturday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

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In a statement, they said the seized drugs were to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

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