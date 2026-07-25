Almost 400kg of cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Gardaí have seized almost 400kg of drugs at Dublin Port, valued at just under €8 million.
On Saturday night, they said the 392kg haul was made in a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service.
The suspected herbal cannabis has an estimated value of €7.84 million.
The seizure took place on Saturday as part of an intelligence-led operation.
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In a statement, they said the seized drugs were to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.