Roscommon’s Daire Cregg suspension for Mayo game upheld

Roscommon’s Daire Cregg has failed to overturn his one-match suspension following a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee.

The Roscommon forward was shown a straight red card by referee Brendan Cawley for an off-the-ball incident in the closing stages of Roscommon’s Connacht SFC quarter-final victory over New York in Gaelic Park.

As it stands, Cregg will miss Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Mayo in Castlebar. At a meeting on Monday, the CHC upheld the referee’s decision. Cregg has the option of taking his case to the Central Appeals Committee.

The GAA stated: “[The CHC] found the infraction proven and imposed the following penalty – One Match Suspension in the same Code and at the same Level, applicable to the next game in the combination of National League/Inter-County Senior Championship, even if that game occurs in the following year.”