Stephen Cluxton will not be part of Dublin panel for 2026

Ger Brennan has confirmed Stephen Cluxton will not be a playing member of his Dublin squad with the former captain’s involvement to be entirely as part of the management team.

It essentially brings the curtain down on the intercounty playing career of one of the game’s most decorated players, with Cluxton having won nine All-Ireland titles and transformed the role of goalkeeping in Gaelic football.

Cluxton (43) made his senior debut for Dublin in 2001 and, apart from a sabbatical from 2021 to midway through the 2023 season, has been Dublin’s guardian between the sticks.

The inclusion of Cluxton in Brennan’s new Dublin management team recently raised speculation the 2019 Footballer of the Year had stepped away from playing duties.

Speaking at his official unveiling as Dubs manager at Staycity Aparthotels in Dublin city centre on Thursday afternoon, Brennan confirmed Cluxton’s role would solely be as part of his management set-up.

“He won’t be playing. He’s there 100 per cent as a coach/selector,” said Brennan.

“And his duties extend beyond goalkeeping. There’s a great goalkeeping coach there, Josh Moran, and he’s going to continue to stay in that role and Stephen will be looking at the bigger picture.”

On whether or not Cluxton was now officially retired, Brennan wasn’t about to make such a declaration on behalf of his former team-mate.

“Some players, me being one of them, like to make announcements. And Stephen being another type of player, he’s probably not one for announcements,” said Brennan.

“But he’s definitely not part of the playing group. He’s fully part of the management group. And if you can get him to use the word ‘retirement’, fair play to you!”

As for the impact Cluxton made on Dublin GAA during his illustrious playing career, Brennan said: “He’s an incredible servant to Dublin GAA, and his desire to want to give back and certainly help in identifying the next goalkeeper for Dublin GAA is certainly something he’s excited about.

“And again, not only that, I suppose as a former centre back and him as a goalkeeper, you get opportunities to read the game and see what’s happening in front of you.

“So his ability to actually read the game is second to none. He’s quite insightful, whether it’s attack play or defensive play. He certainly knows what works, what defenders don’t like and certainly what goalkeepers don’t like.

“So he’s going to bring that playing experience to his coaching experience. He’ll be heavily involved in all aspects of coaching on the field of play, and just delighted to have him.

“A super talent and he’ll certainly be driving standards and helping players improve off the pitch and on the pitch.”