Keith Rossiter steps down as Wexford hurling manager after three years

Keith Rossiter has stepped down as Wexford senior hurling manager after three years in charge of his native county.

The former Wexford captain was appointed senior manager in August 2023, succeeding Darragh Egan at the helm. Rossiter had previously served as a selector with Davy Fitzgerald from 2017-2021 and subsequently managed the Wexford under-20s to Leinster final appearances in 2022 and 2023.

The Oulart-The Ballagh clubman informed Wexford chairman John Kenny on Friday morning that he would not be seeking a fourth season as senior boss.

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Kenny stated: “On behalf of all in Wexford GAA, I sincerely thank Keith for the time, energy and effort he has invested over so many years, as player, coach, and manager.

“His commitment to Wexford cannot be doubted and he has made many personal sacrifices over so many years. He has represented Wexford with distinction and integrity both on and off the field, and I wish him and his family all the best for the future.”