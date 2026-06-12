Gaelic Games

Keith Rossiter steps down as Wexford hurling manager after three years

Former Wexford captain decides not to seek a fourth season in charge of county’s senior hurlers

2026 Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3, Chadwicks Wexford Park, Wexford 9/5/2026 Wexford vs Dublin Wexford manager Keith Rossiter Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Lawlor
2026 Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3, Chadwicks Wexford Park, Wexford 9/5/2026 Wexford vs Dublin Wexford manager Keith Rossiter Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Lawlor
Gordon Manning
Fri Jun 12 2026 - 13:541 MIN READ

Keith Rossiter has stepped down as Wexford senior hurling manager after three years in charge of his native county.

The former Wexford captain was appointed senior manager in August 2023, succeeding Darragh Egan at the helm. Rossiter had previously served as a selector with Davy Fitzgerald from 2017-2021 and subsequently managed the Wexford under-20s to Leinster final appearances in 2022 and 2023.

The Oulart-The Ballagh clubman informed Wexford chairman John Kenny on Friday morning that he would not be seeking a fourth season as senior boss.

Why is James Lowe leaving Leinster?

Listen | 28:43

Kenny stated: “On behalf of all in Wexford GAA, I sincerely thank Keith for the time, energy and effort he has invested over so many years, as player, coach, and manager.

READ MORE

Westmeath meeting ambition with effort in drive for place at the top table

GAA to collaborate with UCC for 2029 Atlas project

Can we all just admit we haven’t a clue how the black card works in hurling?

Eddie Gibbons: ‘The Clare game is a good opportunity to put things right’

“His commitment to Wexford cannot be doubted and he has made many personal sacrifices over so many years. He has represented Wexford with distinction and integrity both on and off the field, and I wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter