Ireland State Saving rates increased for first time in three years

Other changes to the prize fund include 50 prizes of €1,000 being awarded every week, instead of the current arrangement of 20 prizes of €1,000 and 20 prizes of €500. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Ireland State Saving products will see an increase in the rates applied to newly-issued products from the end of the month, after the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) announced its first hike since October 2023.

From August 30, the variable rate used to calculate the monthly prize bond fund will increase from 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent, meaning “the weekly draw will have more prizes and higher-value prizes,” the NTMA said.

While the monthly top prize of €500,000 will remain unchanged, the weekly top prize will double to €100,000.

Other changes to the fund include 50 prizes of €1,000 being awarded every week, instead of the current arrangement of 20 prizes of €1,000 and 20 prizes of €500. The remaining weekly prizes will increase from €75 to €100. All prizes are tax-free.

The variable rate applied to post office savings bank deposit accounts will rise from 0.5 per cent to 1.25 per cent, with deposit interest retention tax applied.

Changes in annual equivalent rates will see the rate increase for three-year saving bonds from 0.64 per cent 1.96 per cent; five-year saving certificate rates from 0.55 per cent to 2.29 per cent; six-year instalment saving rates from 0.58 per cent to 2.33 per cent; and 10-year national solidarity bond rates from 0.65 per cent to 2.66 per cent.

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris said the move is “a measure that will help people who are saving and investing.”

The NTMA’s director of funding and debt management, Dave McEvoy, said “retail savings are an important element of the NTMA’s funding strategy, providing diversification in our funding an investor base.”

“In setting rates on Ireland State Savings, the NTMA seeks a balance between providing customers with a safe and competitive savings option and providing long-term value to the Exchequer,” he said.