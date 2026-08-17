Irish Rail services between Dublin and Munster affected following incident

All Irish Rail services between Dublin and Cork, Limerick and Kerry were delayed after what Irish Rail described as a “tragic incident” early on Monday morning.

All services between Thurles and Limerick Junction were suspended for several hours resulting in significant delays.

Trains were suspended in both directions following an incident involving the 7.45am service from Thurles to Limerick, in which a person on the line was struck and killed near Dundrum, Co Tipperary.

A spokesman said all services between Dublin and Cork, Kerry and Limerick were affected and bus transfers were arranged for affected commuters.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the line was closed for several hours. The line reopened at 11.40am, though ongoing disruption to services was expected, Irish Rail said.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience and understanding in these very sad circumstances.”

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