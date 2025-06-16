Draws made for All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals and Tailteann Cup semis

The draws for the weekend’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals have been made with Dublin to face Cork and Down to play Galway, while Donegal take on Louth and Kerry have Cavan.

The four second-placed counties from the round-robin stages – Donegal, Down, Dublin and Kerry – will have home advantage for the games.

The Tailteann Cup semi-final draw also took place on Monday morning, with Fermanagh to face Kildare and Wicklow drawn against Limerick.

Both semi-finals will be played at Croke Park on Sunday.

The throw-in times for the four All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals and Tailteann Cup semi-finals will be confirmed by the CCCC later on Monday.