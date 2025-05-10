Kilkenny outclass Offaly as TJ Reid makes magic return

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny 4-25 Offaly 2-16

Kilkenny wrapped up a third successive win in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship after claiming a 15-point victory over an outclassed Offaly side at Nowlan Park.

TJ Reid was the star of the show as he notched 2-9 in his first appearance in this year’s championship campaign and with Martin Keoghan and sub Adrian Mullen also finding the net, Derek Lyng’s men were much too good for the Faithful County in a game that was practically over by the end of the first quarter.

While well beaten in the windup, Offaly still had big displays from Oisin Kelly who got both their goals, Brian Duignan and Charlie Mitchell but when Kilkenny got going they had no real response.

The Cats were in control from early on as they led 1-3 to 0-1 with Mossy Keoghan getting the goal after Stephen Donnelly claimed a long ball into the square.

Reid bagged a second goal for the home side in the 14th minute when he pounced on some defensive indecision and they were rampant at this point as Offaly struggled to keep pace with the defending Leinster champions.

The Faithful County did have fleeting moments with the likes of Mitchell, Duignan and Dan Bourke adding to their tally but with Kilkenny registering points for fun the half-time difference was a big one as the Cats led 2-16 to 0-11.

Kilkenny’s Tommy Walsh. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Kilkenny continued to go through the gears in the second period with Reid and Adrian Mullen adding further goals to offset any opportunity of a Offaly comeback and while Oisin Kelly got a double himself it was very much only a consolation as Kilkenny ended the game in style.

Reid’s second major was very much in part due to Luke Hogan after the O’Loughlin Gaels man showed great pace before setting up the Kilkenny marksman. If that was impressive, Offaly could at least be content with Oisin Kelly’s second goal proving a real highlight but they will need big improvement ahead of their final two games against Wexford and Antrim.

Kilkenny even had the luxury of taking off Reid 10 minutes before the end and their attention will quickly turn to another home game with Dublin next Sunday, knowing that they now have one foot in the LeinsterFinal while Offaly are still chasing a maiden success on their return to competing at this level.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, M Carey, P Deegan; C Kenny (0-3, 0-2fs), J Molloy; H Shine (0-1), J Donnelly (0-4), B Ryan (0-4); S Donnelly (0-3), M Keoghan (1-0), TJ Reid (2-9, 0-7fs).

Subs: A Mullen (1-0) for Shine (34 mins); K Doyle for Blanchfield (49); L Hogan for S. Donnelly (52); B Drennan for Reid (59); F Mackessy (0-1) for Keoghan (62).

OFFALY: M Troy; B Conneely, C Burke, J Mahon; R Ravenhill, D Shirley (0-2), J Sampson; C King, C Spain; K Sampson, D Bourke (0-1), O Kelly (2-2); D Ravenhill, C Mitchell (0-3), B Duignan (0-8, 0-8fs).

Subs: E Burke for D Ravenhill (44 mins); D Nally for R Ravenhill (48); S Bourke for Sampson (48); P Cantwell for Conneely (59); B Kavanagh for Mahon (62).

Referee: C McDonald (Antrim).