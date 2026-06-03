Niall Moyna says Dublin camp ‘very disappointed’ with GAA president Jarlath Burns over comments

Dublin selector Niall Moyna has taken issue with GAA president Jarlath Burns for saying the Jim McGuinness-Diarmuid O’Connor incident in Killarney was not comparable to the clash that led to Dublin manager Ger Brennan receiving a 12-week suspension.

Speaking on Tuesday, Burns defended the GAA’s handling of the Donegal-Kerry fallout and said disciplinary officials simply applied the rules as set out in the official guide. But Dublin are known to be deeply frustrated by that outcome, given Brennan has missed the entire championship so far because of a suspension for what they deem to be a similar breach of rule.

“Look, we were very disappointed with Jarlath’s comments, very disappointed,” Moyna said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday. “It seems to be a selective application of the rules, is there a rule book for Dublin and then a rule book for everyone else? That’s the way we’re perceiving it at the moment.”

Dublin did not conduct any media duties after their defeat to Louth at Croke Park on Sunday, with many interpretating that to be a protest at the suspension controversy. Brennan is currently serving a three-month ban following a clash with Galway’s strength and conditioning coach Cian Breathnach McGinn during a league fixture in March.

“To put the record straight, the individual that Ger was involved with was not part of the backroom staff, he wasn’t on the official list provided by the Galway county board on the day of the game, he was just any other individual in on the field,” added Moyna.

Moyna questioned the decision of the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) not to pursue retrospective action after the McGuinness incident was not directly referenced in referee Seán Hurson’s report.

“Look, we have known in the past that the CCCC have looked at evidence post-fact and have clearly taken people before the committee after and suspensions were issued, so I think it was very disingenuous,” said Moyna.

“This is not about Donegal, this is about Ger and the suspension that was penal in the first place. But then I just think that was pouring coal on the fire with his comments yesterday. And look, we’re disappointed with the comments.

“People don’t realise Ger has not been able to coach his kids’ Go Games on a Saturday morning. The suspension applies to all involvement in the GAA so I think they really need to look at that rule.”