Kerry v Mayo live updates: NFL Division One final

Here’s the preview of the game from Seán Moran:

“There has something undeniably energetic about Kerry’s recent offensive movement. They have 16 goals bagged to date albeit just one against this weekend’s opponents but their turnaround in form has been striking.”

It’s a good spell for Offaly in the Division Three final. At half-time, it’s Kildare 0-10 Offaly 1-10

After 26 minutes, it’s level between Kildare and Offaly, it’s Offaly 1-6 to Kildare 0-9.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the NFL Division One final between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park. Throw-in is at 4pm. We will also bring you some updates from the conclusion of the Division Three final between Kildare and Offaly.

Division One was more volatile than ever this season, with Kerry and Mayo staring at a relegation battle at one point. The top three teams – Donegal, Dublin, Galway – all lost their last game and so we have these two in the final for what should be an interesting game.

Kerry have made two changes to their side from the one beat Galway last Sunday. In goal, Shane Ryan replaces Shane Murphy while in midfield Barry Dan O’Sullivan takes the place of Séan O’Brien exited the Galway game with an injury.

Mayo have made one change from the team which started the victory over Donegal last Sunday. Davitt Neary comes in for Fenton Kelly.

KERRY: S Murphy; P Murphy, J Foley, D Casey; G White, M Breen, B Ó Beaglaoich; J O’Connor, B D O’Sullivan; M Burns, P Clifford, G O’Sullivan; D Clifford, P Geaney, D Geaney. Subs: S Murphy, C Geaney, D Bourke, T Brosnan, T O’Sullivan, A Heinrich, R Murphy, K Spillane, C Ó Beaglaoich, M O’Shea, T L O’Sullivan.

MAYO: C Reape; J Coyne, D McHugh, E Hession; S Callinan, D McBrien, S Coen; J Carney, M Ruane; D Neary, D McHale, J Flynn; A O’Shea, F Irwin, R O’Donoghue. Subs: A Phillips, C Reid, D O’Connor, D Thornton, E McLaughlin, S Akram, F Boland, F Kelly, N Coggins, P Towey, S Morahan.