Darragh McCarthy inspires Tipperary to impressive win over Cork

NHL Division 1A: Tipperary 2-22 Cork 1-21

Tipperary reasserted their home fortress and status as the Division 1A table-toppers with a resolute four-point victory over Cork at Semple Stadium.

Darragh McCarthy enjoyed an inspired first half to finish with 0-10 (five from play) and substitute Dylan Walsh added the killer goal as 11 points from Darragh Fitzgibbon was not enough for the visitors.

Thurles has been a happy hunting ground for the Rebels in recent years, leaving with 12- and 18-point wins over the hosts on their last two visits, but Tipp put on a determined showing in front of 11,357 fans.

It has been 17 years since Tipp lifted the league title and 27 years since Cork did so but it is the Premier who move a step closer to a potential final, although the men in red still hold a game in hand.

Cork handed first league starts to Micheál Mullins and Robbie Cotter and gave first appearances to Diarmuid Healy and Jack Cahalane off the bench, while Joe Caesar made his senior debut for Tipp.

After a minute’s silence for Cork jockey Michael O’Sullivan, his countymen opened with points from Shane Barrett, Jack O’Connor and Fitzgibbon.

Tipp struck for the first goal in the fourth minute. Alan Tynan soared highest to claim the puck-out and released Jake Morris into space. The vice-captain only had eyes for the net and found it with his bouncing finish for a 1-1 to 0-3 lead.

Cork were back ahead with a green-flag response in the eighth minute. From a short puck-out, Tim O’Mahony’s fine pass picked out Shane Barrett’s run and Cork walked it in from there. Brian Hayes rounded the keeper to apply the final touch.

The Rebels tagged on the next pair to lead 1-5 to 1-2 including a Newtownshandrum combination finished off by Cormac O’Brien via O’Mahony’s pass.

They traded further goal chances soon after. A loose pull by Niall O’Leary went straight to McCarthy who whizzed over the bar. Then Barrett broke free again but his low bullet was saved well by Barry Hogan.

McCarthy was piecing together his best senior display yet by coming out on top of his duel with Ger Millerick. The teenage talent reeled off four points in a row, including three from play, to edge Tipp back ahead by one.

Mullins equalised as the sides began to exchange points before Cork reeled off three in succession approaching the break.

After a couple of Darragh Fitzgibbon frees, the returning Robbie O’Flynn made it 1-11 to 1-9 but Tipp ended stronger.

Jason Forde capitalised on a mistake, McCarthy won a free for himself, and then landed his best score of the half while falling by the sideline to raise a huge cheer from the home crowd. His 0-8 total made it 1-12 to 1-11 at the break.

Tipperary have the momentum now and Dylan Walsh adds a goal to the hosts' tally.

Pat Ryan swapped Niall O’Leary across on to McCarthy during the interval and although Tipp restarted with a couple of Gearóid O’Connor points and a Tynan peach, Cork began to get a grip on this game.

The visitors struck four in a row with substitutes Patrick Horgan and Diarmuid Healy quickly off the mark to level for an eighth time at 1-17 apiece.

Crucially, Hayes missed the target from an acute angle when batting for goal.

No sooner were they level than Tipp’s revival brought 1-3 without reply.

It began with a Ronan Maher free and a Morris turnover score. Then, after sniping a point, Craig Morgan made the burst forward to create the goal for half-time replacement Walsh to beat the keeper.

Horgan and Oisín O’Donoghue swapped points as Cork tried to come back with further scores from Fitzgibbon.

They could not get any closer than four although Hogan had to save from Barrett and intercept from Hayes to protect their cushion.

When Fitzgibbon’s 65 drifted wide with seconds remaining, the points were assured for Tipp.

Tipperary: B Hogan; E Connolly, M Breen, R Doyle; J Caesar, R Maher (0-1f), B O’Mara; C Morgan (0-1), W Connors (0-1); G O’Connor (0-3), A Tynan (0-1), J Morris (1-1); S Kenneally, J Forde (0-3), D McCarthy (0-10, 5f). Subs: D Walsh (1-0) for Kenneally (h-t), O O’Donoghue (0-1) for Connors (55 mins), M Corcoran for O’Mara (56), J McGrath for Forde (67), N McGrath for O’Connor (70).

Cork: P Collins; G Millerick, E Downey, N O’Leary; M Mullins (0-1), C Joyce, C O’Brien (0-1); T O’Mahony, D Fitzgibbon (0-11, 6f, 1 65); E Twomey, S Barrett (0-1), R O’Flynn (0-2); J O’Connor (0-1), B Hayes (1-0), R Cotter. Subs: P Horgan (0-3, 1f) for Cotter (46 mins), D Healy (0-1) for O’Flynn (47), L Meade for O’Mahony (49), J Cahalane for O’Connor (55), B Roche for Twomey (63, inj).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).