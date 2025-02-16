Michael Murphy makes impactful return for Donegal in win over Armagh

The crowd in Ballybofey cheer as Michael Murphy comes on for Donegal. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

NFL Division 1: Donegal 0-21 Armagh 1-10

Michael Murphy returned with a bang in Ballybofey as Donegal defeated Armagh to make it three wins from three in Division 1.

Murphy last featured for Donegal in a 3-17 to 0-16 trouncing by Armagh in an All-Ireland qualifier in Clones in June 2022, but he was coaxed back for another ride on the rollercoaster by manager Jim McGuinness.

Some 981 days after he was last attired in the green and gold, Murphy, who captained Donegal to an All-Ireland title in 2012, entered in the action in the 44th minute.

Sean MacCumhaill Park, with 13,109 in attendance, has rarely felt a moment like it.

Murphy had barely taken up his sentry when Aidan Forker attempted to rattle the Glenswilly man. The Armagh captain, for reasons known only to himself, went with his head to Murphy’s chest.

The Donegal support were yet to sit having given Murphy a standing ovation when referee Sean Hurson drew the red card.

The volume went up a little further when Murphy arrowed over a delightful score soon after and ended the afternoon with three points to his tally.

“I spoke about him in the dressingroom to our own lads,” McGuinness said after the game. “It’s great to have him. There isn’t much that I can say about Michael that hasn’t been said before.

“He has done an awful lot of work to put himself in that position. We want him to be the best we can be and hopefully that’s the start of it now.”

Referee Sean Hudson shows Armagh's Aidan Forker a red card. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Murphy was still huddled among Donegal’s replacements when Armagh landed an early blow, Darragh McMullan blasting to the top corner for an eighth minute goal. Jarly Óg Burns, on as a temporary sub, and Tomas McCormack combined for McMullan to lash his shot past Shaun Patton.

Donegal’s response was an uninterrupted 10-point blitz, punctured only when Jason Duffy ended Armagh’s near half-hour wait for a point, the score reducing the Orchard’s arrears to six for the break, 0-12 to 1-3.

Donegal’s flurry included a brace by Ryan McHugh and a stylish Conor O’Donnell point that put five between them in the 27th minute.

Via a pair of two-pointers, one each from Ben Crealy and Andrew Murnin, Armagh were creeping back into things when the day took its decisive twist.

“Discipline was huge in the outcome of the game,” said Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney. “It was on our side that we let it go. It’s a harsh lesson for us, but you just have to take it in the chin and walk on”.

McGuinness said: “These games will always go to the wire. You just have to roll with the punches in many respects and try to see it out.

“It’s great for the lads. It’s the type of game that sticks in the memory whenever you hang the boots up.

“In terms of the experience and the atmosphere and the vibe around the town, it’s great for the lads. It’s the type of game that sticks in the memory whenever you hang the boots up.”

But in deciding to take his boots down off nail again, Murphy had the final say with a point in the closing seconds, almost as if he was never away.

His Donegal tally now stands at 34 goals and 616 points in 178 games, and counting.

“A phenomenal player,” remarked Ryan McHugh. “It’s unbelievable to have him. He will only improve us.”

DONEGAL: S Patton; F Roarty, B McCole, P Mogan (0-0-1); M Curran, R McHugh (0-0-2), E Gallagher; C McGonagle, C Thompson (0-0-2); S O’Donnell, C O’Donnell (0-0-2), C Moore; P McBrearty (0-0-6; 1f), O Gallen (0-0-2; 1f), J Brennan (0-0-2).

Subs: D O Baoill for Roarty (h-t), M Murphy (0-0-3, 1f) for Brennan (44 mins), N O’Donnell for Gallen (55), E McHugh for S O’Donnell (59), O Doherty (0-0-1) for C O’Donnell (61).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty (0-1-1; 1tpf, 1 45); T McCormack, B McCambridge, A Forker; G Murphy, G McCabe, R McQuillan; B Crealey (0-1-0), N Grimley; J Duffy (0-0-1), D McMullan (1-0-1), J Hall; C Turbitt, A Murnin (0-1-0), O Conaty.

Subs: S Campbell for Hall (31 mins), J Burns for Murphy (h-t), C McConville (0-0-1) for McQuillan (53), C O’Neill for Turbitt (62).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).